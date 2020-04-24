The amount of packaging materials used for online shopping decreased by 184.7 tonnes in the first quarter, despite growing sales, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) said on Monday.
The nation’s online shopping platforms last year took in NT$207.8 billion (US$6.91 billion) in revenue, up 90 percent from 2011, Chang said during a briefing at the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee.
Since 2011, an estimated 100 million packaging items — such as boxes, bags and plastic materials — have been used, creating 18,000 tonnes of trash, he said.
Photo: Chen En-hui, Taipei Times
Before creating official guidelines in April last year for online merchants on how to reduce packaging, the EPA convened five meetings with experts to discuss industry practices and ways to become eco-friendly, Chang said.
Although online sales in January and February totaled NT$37.5 billion, up 13 percent from a year earlier, the amount of packaging used dropped, he said.
Targets in the guidelines for this year include using packaging manufactured from a single recyclable material, packaging with a prescribed percentage of recycled materials, packaging with print on less than 50 percent of its total area and packaging with no polyvinyl chloride, he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across the nation have been given the green light to once again use disposable tableware.
Local governments received applications from March 15 to Wednesday last week and approved exemptions for 377 businesses — 194 public institutions, 153 schools, 17 department stores and shopping malls, and 13 hypermarkets, EPA data showed.
More than 300 of the businesses are in Hualien County, where the county government has fully suspended the ban, the agency said.
Taipei, Kaohsiung and Hsinchu, as well as Chiayi, Nantou, Miaoli, Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties, did not relax the ban, but approved three-month exemptions for the businesses, the EPA said.
Single-use tableware includes cups, bowls, plates, dishes, food boxes, chopsticks, spoons, forks and stirring sticks made of various materials, the agency said.
Although some businesses have been granted exemptions, Taipei’s ban on single-use utensils at 55 department stores and shopping malls is being extended to 13 hypermarkets from Friday next week, Taipei Department of Environmental Protection official Lin Yu-hui (林鈺惠) said.
The 13 locations belong to six brands: Carrefour, RT-Mart, Geant, Costco, IKEA and Testrite Maker.
Hypermarkets that do not comply would face fines of NT$1,200 to NT$6,000, the Taipei City Government said.
