Law enforcement officials have arrested several people nationwide for suspected involvement in scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday said that two men from a religious group in Taoyuan were arrested on April 1 for raising funds from followers to send what they claimed to be a cure for COVID-19 to patients in China.
The office received a tip-off in February and an investigation found that the “cure” was a collection of enzymes, which the group also gave to those who made donations, it said.
An initial investigation found that the group pocketed an estimated NT$2 million (US$66,445) from more than 30 followers, the office said.
The head of the group was granted bail of NT$150,000, while his alleged accomplice was released from custody.
The two face charges of fraud and contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), prosecutors said.
The New Taipei City Police Department’s Tamsui Precinct (淡水) on Monday said that a 27-year-old man was arrested a day earlier for allegedly placing fraudulent advertisements for masks on the Internet.
The man allegedly collected more than NT$300,000 from more than 20 people, but did not deliver any masks, police said, adding that more than NT$200,000 in cash and illicit drugs were also seized during his arrest.
His case has been handed over to prosecutors, who are considering charging him with fraud and drug-related crimes, they said.
In another case, the Tainan City Police Department on Friday last week said that a 26-year-old man was arrested a day earlier for allegedly carrying out a similar scheme via Facebook and the Line messaging app.
The man reportedly defrauded more than 100 people out of nearly NT$1 million, police said.
Two people were also arrested on suspicion of colluding with him. One of them provided the main suspect with the telephone he used to contact the victims and the other allegedly channeled the money through his bank account, police said.
Demand for masks nationwide surged in January following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, causing the Taiwanese government to introduce mask rationing on Feb. 6.
With traditional crafts waning and lacking in successors, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei (張皓瑋) two years ago decided to forgo university and take over his grandfather’s budaixi, or glove puppetry, troupe. As his grandfather founded the troupe and his father worked as its sound engineer, Chang said that he grew up on the set and had learned from a young age how to handle puppets. Becoming the head of the troupe at the age of 18, Chang is likely the youngest troupe master in the nation, a position that comes with many duties. At the troupe’s first performance under new management, Chang said that he
Ho Ching (何晶), the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), on Thursday apologized to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for sharing a video on Facebook that criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Ho wrote on Facebook a day earlier about meeting a Singaporean woman whose son suffered from serious tinnitus — a loud, persistent ringing in his ear — but who recovered after receiving treatment in Taiwan. “Taiwan was a life saver for the son,” Ho wrote. “So for this and many other ways of support, I fully applaud Taiwan.” However, the video shared with the post did not mention the
TAKE CAUTION: The Ministry of National Defense said that it would approach the coming fishing season with caution to prevent an escalation of cross-strait tensions The Ocean Affairs Council yesterday said that it has not ruled out the possibility that China is using maritime militias to provoke cross-strait conflict, even though the Ministry of National Defense said that a clash last month between Chinese fishing boats and Coast Guard Administration (CGA) vessels was an isolated incident. At a cross-agency briefing for the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee, council Minister Lee Chung-wei (李仲威) said that Chinese militias were to blame when Chinese fishing boats rammed coast guard vessels attempting to chase off boats fishing in Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone. The majority of Chinese maritime militias are in the
‘ARTIST’S TRANSFORMATION’: Although Hsu’s thesis focused on herself, her adviser said that it met the school’s requirements as it was not an academic report Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄), who in January obtained her master’s degree from Shih Hsin University, has drawn criticism for using herself as the subject of her graduate thesis. The 45-year-old performer’s thesis — titled “The Artist’s Transformation Strategy in The Internet Age: Take the Star Vivian as an Example” — has been listed in Taiwan’s National Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations. Political commentator Fan Li-da (范立達), a Shih Hsin alumnus, on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that although he respects Hsu, who he said is a hardworking entertainer, he was shocked that the university accepted her thesis. “I find it