Virus Outbreak: Police crack down on scams related to virus outbreak

Staff writer, with CNA





Law enforcement officials have arrested several people nationwide for suspected involvement in scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday said that two men from a religious group in Taoyuan were arrested on April 1 for raising funds from followers to send what they claimed to be a cure for COVID-19 to patients in China.

The office received a tip-off in February and an investigation found that the “cure” was a collection of enzymes, which the group also gave to those who made donations, it said.

An initial investigation found that the group pocketed an estimated NT$2 million (US$66,445) from more than 30 followers, the office said.

The head of the group was granted bail of NT$150,000, while his alleged accomplice was released from custody.

The two face charges of fraud and contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), prosecutors said.

The New Taipei City Police Department’s Tamsui Precinct (淡水) on Monday said that a 27-year-old man was arrested a day earlier for allegedly placing fraudulent advertisements for masks on the Internet.

The man allegedly collected more than NT$300,000 from more than 20 people, but did not deliver any masks, police said, adding that more than NT$200,000 in cash and illicit drugs were also seized during his arrest.

His case has been handed over to prosecutors, who are considering charging him with fraud and drug-related crimes, they said.

In another case, the Tainan City Police Department on Friday last week said that a 26-year-old man was arrested a day earlier for allegedly carrying out a similar scheme via Facebook and the Line messaging app.

The man reportedly defrauded more than 100 people out of nearly NT$1 million, police said.

Two people were also arrested on suspicion of colluding with him. One of them provided the main suspect with the telephone he used to contact the victims and the other allegedly channeled the money through his bank account, police said.

Demand for masks nationwide surged in January following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, causing the Taiwanese government to introduce mask rationing on Feb. 6.