Starting today, people can order their two-weekly quota of nine masks at the nation’s four major convenience store chains, giving consumers another option for purchasing masks, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday.
Masks are to be available for order during specific time frames announced by the government, with the first one starting at 8am today and ending at 8pm on Friday.
Consumers can place their orders using self-service kiosks at more than 10,000 FamilyMart, 7-Eleven, OK Mart and Hi-Life convenience stores.
Photo courtesy of Central Epidemic Command Center via CNA
They have to present their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards and pay for the masks with the order.
The orders can be picked up between Thursday next week and May 13 at the designated convenience store.
People can also have the masks delivered to Pxmart or Simple Mart stores for pickup, but the two supermarket chains cannot take orders because they do not have NHI card readers, an Executive Yuan official said on condition of anonymity.
The official did not offer details on the frequency or timing of future purchases at convenience stores.
Consumers still have the option of preordering masks online and collecting them at convenience stores, the official said.
Since a mask rationing program started on Jan. 31, the quota for each person has been increased from two to three per week and then to nine every two weeks, while the sales platforms have been expanded from pharmacies to include a government Web site and a mobile app.
A US military reconnaissance plane was yesterday morning spotted flying near Taiwan’s southern airspace, marking the 12th time in the past three weeks that US military aircraft have been detected near Taiwan. A US RC-135W Rivet Joint flew over the South China Sea, according to a flight chart posted to Twitter by the military air movement tracker Aircraft Spots. Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) did not directly confirm the sighting, except to say that Taiwan’s armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace. US military aircraft have been spotted in the skies
With traditional crafts waning and lacking in successors, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei (張皓瑋) two years ago decided to forgo university and take over his grandfather’s budaixi, or glove puppetry, troupe. As his grandfather founded the troupe and his father worked as its sound engineer, Chang said that he grew up on the set and had learned from a young age how to handle puppets. Becoming the head of the troupe at the age of 18, Chang is likely the youngest troupe master in the nation, a position that comes with many duties. At the troupe’s first performance under new management, Chang said that he
Ho Ching (何晶), the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), on Thursday apologized to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for sharing a video on Facebook that criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Ho wrote on Facebook a day earlier about meeting a Singaporean woman whose son suffered from serious tinnitus — a loud, persistent ringing in his ear — but who recovered after receiving treatment in Taiwan. “Taiwan was a life saver for the son,” Ho wrote. “So for this and many other ways of support, I fully applaud Taiwan.” However, the video shared with the post did not mention the
TAKE CAUTION: The Ministry of National Defense said that it would approach the coming fishing season with caution to prevent an escalation of cross-strait tensions The Ocean Affairs Council yesterday said that it has not ruled out the possibility that China is using maritime militias to provoke cross-strait conflict, even though the Ministry of National Defense said that a clash last month between Chinese fishing boats and Coast Guard Administration (CGA) vessels was an isolated incident. At a cross-agency briefing for the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee, council Minister Lee Chung-wei (李仲威) said that Chinese militias were to blame when Chinese fishing boats rammed coast guard vessels attempting to chase off boats fishing in Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone. The majority of Chinese maritime militias are in the