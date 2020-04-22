The National Health Research Institutes on Monday unveiled a new type of infrared thermal imaging camera that excludes nonhuman objects, such as hot coffee and cold drinks, from temperature readings, allowing disease prevention efforts to be more precise.
Equipped with multiple sensors, the system can simultaneously detect the temperatures of three to six people — even when they are moving and wearing a mask, cap or glasses — from a distance of 1m to 3m, said Liao Lun-de (廖倫德), head of the team that developed the device.
The camera uses artificial intelligence to detect the contour of a human face before it takes a temperature reading, so food and drinks carried by subjects would not trigger the system, Liao said.
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
In an experiment in which 200 anonymous participants in an open space passed by the camera separately, the temperatures recorded by the system were close to those of a forehead thermometer, he said.
If the system is deployed in an office building, people can swipe their identification cards before entering the detection area so the system can automatically build a database of individual temperatures, Liao said, adding that ear and forehead thermometers would require the additional step of creating and maintaining a handwritten log.
The team is working on enabling the system to use facial recognition, which could save even more time, he said.
When it detects an abnormal temperature, the system issues an alert, takes a picture and notifies disease prevention personnel via mobile phone and computer, reducing staff requirements and making data tracing easier, Liao said.
Many countries, particularly those covered by the government’s New Southbound Policy, have expressed an interest in the system, he said.
A US military reconnaissance plane was yesterday morning spotted flying near Taiwan’s southern airspace, marking the 12th time in the past three weeks that US military aircraft have been detected near Taiwan. A US RC-135W Rivet Joint flew over the South China Sea, according to a flight chart posted to Twitter by the military air movement tracker Aircraft Spots. Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) did not directly confirm the sighting, except to say that Taiwan’s armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace. US military aircraft have been spotted in the skies
With traditional crafts waning and lacking in successors, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei (張皓瑋) two years ago decided to forgo university and take over his grandfather’s budaixi, or glove puppetry, troupe. As his grandfather founded the troupe and his father worked as its sound engineer, Chang said that he grew up on the set and had learned from a young age how to handle puppets. Becoming the head of the troupe at the age of 18, Chang is likely the youngest troupe master in the nation, a position that comes with many duties. At the troupe’s first performance under new management, Chang said that he
Ho Ching (何晶), the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), on Thursday apologized to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for sharing a video on Facebook that criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Ho wrote on Facebook a day earlier about meeting a Singaporean woman whose son suffered from serious tinnitus — a loud, persistent ringing in his ear — but who recovered after receiving treatment in Taiwan. “Taiwan was a life saver for the son,” Ho wrote. “So for this and many other ways of support, I fully applaud Taiwan.” However, the video shared with the post did not mention the
TAKE CAUTION: The Ministry of National Defense said that it would approach the coming fishing season with caution to prevent an escalation of cross-strait tensions The Ocean Affairs Council yesterday said that it has not ruled out the possibility that China is using maritime militias to provoke cross-strait conflict, even though the Ministry of National Defense said that a clash last month between Chinese fishing boats and Coast Guard Administration (CGA) vessels was an isolated incident. At a cross-agency briefing for the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee, council Minister Lee Chung-wei (李仲威) said that Chinese militias were to blame when Chinese fishing boats rammed coast guard vessels attempting to chase off boats fishing in Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone. The majority of Chinese maritime militias are in the