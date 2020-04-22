Although the number of executions declined worldwide last year, China remained the world’s top executioner with more than 1,000 deaths, while Saudi Arabia executed 184 people, its highest in the past few years, Amnesty International Taiwan executive director Chiu Ee-ling (邱伊翎) said yesterday.
“A total of 20 countries carried out the death penalty in 2019. Seven of those countries are in the Asia-Pacific region. Overall, the worldwide total that we can [officially] confirm came to 657 people executed last year, a reduction of about 5 percent from 2018,” she told a news conference in Taipei as she presented the Chinese-language version of Amnesty International’s Death Sentences and Executions 2019 report.
“Taiwan did not have any executions last year, but it is unfortunate that we had two court rulings handing out the death penalty. Also, two inmates on death row died last year — one due to illness, while the other committed suicide,” she added.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
Amnesty International’s adviser on the death penalty Chiara Sangiorgio said via video link-up that China was the country with the highest number of executions.
Although China keeps its execution numbers a state secret and does not release them to the outside world, the group was able to obtain the information that executions last year topped 1,000, she said.
Many countries, including China and North Korea, carried out the death penalty without transparency, so the organization was left with the task of verifying the exact figures, she added.
Following China, the four countries with the highest number of executions were Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, the report said.
Only 13 countries had performed executions in each of the past five years, which shows that countries that carry out the death penalty are becoming a small minority, it said.
A US military reconnaissance plane was yesterday morning spotted flying near Taiwan’s southern airspace, marking the 12th time in the past three weeks that US military aircraft have been detected near Taiwan. A US RC-135W Rivet Joint flew over the South China Sea, according to a flight chart posted to Twitter by the military air movement tracker Aircraft Spots. Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) did not directly confirm the sighting, except to say that Taiwan’s armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace. US military aircraft have been spotted in the skies
With traditional crafts waning and lacking in successors, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei (張皓瑋) two years ago decided to forgo university and take over his grandfather’s budaixi, or glove puppetry, troupe. As his grandfather founded the troupe and his father worked as its sound engineer, Chang said that he grew up on the set and had learned from a young age how to handle puppets. Becoming the head of the troupe at the age of 18, Chang is likely the youngest troupe master in the nation, a position that comes with many duties. At the troupe’s first performance under new management, Chang said that he
Ho Ching (何晶), the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), on Thursday apologized to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for sharing a video on Facebook that criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Ho wrote on Facebook a day earlier about meeting a Singaporean woman whose son suffered from serious tinnitus — a loud, persistent ringing in his ear — but who recovered after receiving treatment in Taiwan. “Taiwan was a life saver for the son,” Ho wrote. “So for this and many other ways of support, I fully applaud Taiwan.” However, the video shared with the post did not mention the
TAKE CAUTION: The Ministry of National Defense said that it would approach the coming fishing season with caution to prevent an escalation of cross-strait tensions The Ocean Affairs Council yesterday said that it has not ruled out the possibility that China is using maritime militias to provoke cross-strait conflict, even though the Ministry of National Defense said that a clash last month between Chinese fishing boats and Coast Guard Administration (CGA) vessels was an isolated incident. At a cross-agency briefing for the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee, council Minister Lee Chung-wei (李仲威) said that Chinese militias were to blame when Chinese fishing boats rammed coast guard vessels attempting to chase off boats fishing in Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone. The majority of Chinese maritime militias are in the