Virus Outbreak: NARL announces tie-up to provide free gene software

Staff writer, with CNA





The National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) yesterday announced that it is partnering with graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp to provide a free 90-day license for Nvidia Parabricks genome-sequencing software for researchers studying COVID-19.

Researchers can apply to use the genome analysis tool through the Taiwan Computing Cloud artificial intelligence platform, the NARL’s National Center for High-Performance Computing said.

Parabricks uses the graphics card in a PC to facilitate up to 50 times faster analysis of gene sequence data and can enhance Taiwan’s ability to fight the novel coronavirus, the NARL said.

Mainly used for medical research, Parabricks is a software suite for performing secondary analysis of next-generation DNA data. The technology, designed to deliver fast results at low cost, can speed up the process of analyzing genomes from days to under an hour, it said.

The software can help medical professionals understand patients at a genetic level and assist in the decision over a path for treatment, it said, adding that it might accelerate the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

It has created a COVID-19 data platform covering information such as pulmonary disease stock images, medical research papers, mask stocks at National Health Insurance-contracted pharmacies and confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, the NARL said.