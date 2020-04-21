Bureau issues first high temperature alert for the year

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued this year’s first high temperature alert due to a weak weather front passing near the nation’s north coast.

The yellow alert was directed at people in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, warning them that they were likely to experience temperatures of more than 36°C yesterday.

The alert meant that people should minimize outdoor activities, increase their water intake and protect themselves from heat-induced illnesses.

Nanhua Dam, with a water level at less than 25 percent of its capacity, is pictured in Tainan yesterday. Photo: Wu Chun-feng, Taipei Times

The highest temperature was recorded in Kaohsiung’s Jiasian District (甲仙), with the mercury rising to 36.8°C at 1:10pm. It was followed by Kaohsiung’s Yuemei Village (月眉) and Tainan’s Beiliao (北寮) area, where the temperature reached 36.5°C at 2pm and 1:30pm respectively, data collected by the bureau showed.

It is not rare for the temperature to reach 36°C in April, the bureau said, adding that high temperatures often occur when a weather front approaches the nation.

The bureau listed three reasons the nation’s highest temperature was recorded in Kaohsiung.

First, the weather front passing near the nation’s north coast was weak and failed to bring a strong wind.

Second, high temperatures caused by solar heat are often reported in Jiasian and other areas near mountains.

Third, the nation was under the influence of a slightly weak northeast wind, and cities and counties in central and southern Taiwan were sheltered from it, the bureau said.

However, hot and sunny weather across the nation would cease today due to a northeast monsoon, which would bring showers to the north and northeast, as well as mountainous areas in central Taiwan, it said.

Cloudy skies are forecast for the rest of the nation today, the bureau added.

From tomorrow to Friday, high temperatures in the north and northeast are forecast to drop to 17°C to 24°C because of the combined influence of the northeast monsoon and a wet system from southern China, the bureau said, adding that low temperatures are likely to occur in other regions early in the morning and late at night.

Temperatures would gradually start rebounding on Saturday, with showers forecast for the north and east as well as mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday.