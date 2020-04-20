Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas.
There is therefore a need to develop rapid diagnostic tests and anti-virals to treat patients, he said, adding that milder cases could be treated by private practitioners and severe ones in medical centers.
Photo: Fang pin-chao, Taipei Times
“In one or one-and-a-half years we may have a vaccine. Before that, we need to keep [practicing] social distancing,” he said.
Chen said that as long as people live in a “self-limited way” by cutting their social contact in half, a “semi-normal” lifestyle could still be achieved.
When travel and trade are reopened, Chen said that all nations must share data and make their outbreak status transparent so that international transportation can be coordinated.
Studies on antibodies and blood sample testing would be needed to know the infection status of each country, he added.
As for when will life return to normal, Chen said that it is difficult to predict accurately, as he sees the outbreak in Europe as having reached its peak and on its way down, while it is still worsening in the US.
Nevertheless, “all nations have mobilized and they are doing much better than a month ago,” he said.
Chen also expressed reservations about the theory that the new coronavirus originated from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, a live animal market in Wuhan, China.
“If we look at the first 42 cases published in academic journals, about 10 have no history of going there,” he said. “This is a very important hint that the market might not be the origin of this infection.”
