Virus Outbreak: Most of Taiwan’s COVID-19 cases mild

YOUNGER PATIENTS: A CECC official said that most of the cases were imported by Taiwanese studying in other countries, the majority of whom are in their 20s and 30s

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Among the COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, 70.4 percent were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and about 22 percent had pneumonia, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said.

On Saturday afternoon, Chang gave a briefing on the epidemiological characteristics of the 395 cases confirmed in the nation as of Wednesday last week.

Since COVID-19 was included as a category 5 notifiable communicable disease in mid-January, the criteria for reporting suspected cases for testing have been expanded several times — the most times ever for a notifiable disease, he said.

Central Epidemic Command Center advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen analyzes the age group spread of confirmed asymptomatic COVID-19 cases at a news conference in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

The number of tests conducted per day peaked after the Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend, and more than 10,000 people have been tested since then, but so signs of local community spread have been detected, Chang said.

Of the 395 cases, 210 are female (53 percent) and 185 are male (47 percent), he said.

Their ages range from four to 88, with a median age of 33, Chang said, adding that 133 cases (33.7 percent) are in their 20s, 90 cases (22.8 percent) are in their 30s, and 59 cases (14.9 percent) are 60 or older.

The age distribution of the nation’s confirmed cases differs from many other countries because community spread of COVID-19 has not occurred in Taiwan, Chang said, adding that most of the cases were imported by Taiwanese studying in other countries, and most of them are aged between 20 and 40.

Using the WHO’s severity levels to assess the cases, 278 cases (70.4 percent) were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 87 (22 percent) had pneumonia, and 30 (7.6 percent) had severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, he said.

Many of those with mild symptoms had a fever and coughing — mostly dry coughing — in the initial stage after infection, and most of them were young, while elderly patients were more likely to have severe symptoms, Chang said.

The reason Taiwan has a higher percentage of patients with mild symptoms than other countries, might be because some countries with overwhelmed healthcare systems could only test patients with severe symptoms and asked people with mild symptoms to rest at home without testing them, he said.

After careful treatment, several cases have significantly improved and have been removed from a ventilator, while 11 cases were as of Saturday still in intensive care and using a ventilator, he said.

The cases removed from isolation between April 1 and Wednesday last week — a total of 116 — had a median of 24 days (ranging from 10 to 83 days) between the onset of symptoms and removal from isolation, and they were hospitalized for 10 to 83 days, or 20 days on average, Chang said.

While Taiwan had not reported domestic cases for six consecutive days, Chang said the nation must remain vigilant, because no one can guarantee that there will not be new imported cases, such as a cluster of cases detected on a navy vessel.