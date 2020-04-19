Taiwan helps Montenegro arrest alleged fraudsters

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan worked with Montenegrin police to arrest and repatriate 92 Taiwanese suspected of operating scams in the country, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Friday.

The bureau last year received a tip-off from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about Taiwanese setting up servers and equipment in European countries for scams. The Bureau then established a task force which investigated the case for more than six months.

The 92 suspects arrived in Montenegro in groups last year, and allegedly defrauded nearly 1,000 people in Taiwan and China, who lost more than NT$400 million (US$13.29 million), the bureau said.

Montenegrin authorities detained the suspects on charges related to human trafficking and organized crime after Taiwan and Montenegro in January launched a joint operation, which targeted three locations in the capital Podgorica.

The nations then negotiated an agreement to repatriate the suspects and hand over evidence to Taiwan, the bureau said, adding that this was the first time that Taiwanese and Montenegrin authorities have exchanged intelligence.

The bureau also arrested a suspect in Taichung, who allegedly funded the operations, and eight suspected accomplices, after searching 14 locations in Taiwan starting last month.

The case has been handed over to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office and the suspects face charges related to money laundering and organized crime, the bureau said.