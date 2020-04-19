Taiwan worked with Montenegrin police to arrest and repatriate 92 Taiwanese suspected of operating scams in the country, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Friday.
The bureau last year received a tip-off from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about Taiwanese setting up servers and equipment in European countries for scams. The Bureau then established a task force which investigated the case for more than six months.
The 92 suspects arrived in Montenegro in groups last year, and allegedly defrauded nearly 1,000 people in Taiwan and China, who lost more than NT$400 million (US$13.29 million), the bureau said.
Montenegrin authorities detained the suspects on charges related to human trafficking and organized crime after Taiwan and Montenegro in January launched a joint operation, which targeted three locations in the capital Podgorica.
The nations then negotiated an agreement to repatriate the suspects and hand over evidence to Taiwan, the bureau said, adding that this was the first time that Taiwanese and Montenegrin authorities have exchanged intelligence.
The bureau also arrested a suspect in Taichung, who allegedly funded the operations, and eight suspected accomplices, after searching 14 locations in Taiwan starting last month.
The case has been handed over to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office and the suspects face charges related to money laundering and organized crime, the bureau said.
Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan. Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…” The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation. Ho yesterday
People should consider their options thoroughly before getting a pig as a pet, as it is a very different experience from caring for more traditional household animals, a pet adoption service said last month. Typical misconceptions about pigs are that they are dirty, smelly and germ-ridden, but these ideas are rooted in the human psyche, said a founding member of the Happy Pigs’ Home adoption service, who asked to be identified as Anita. People’s perception of pigs is key to whether the pigs feel happy, Anita said, adding that potential owners must fully understand what a pet pig would mean to the
ONE IN A MILLION: Academia Sinica President James Liao called Chen Sheng-wei a ‘gifted man’ of creativity and action who displayed outstanding leadership skills Taiwan’s technology circle is mourning the death of data scientist and artificial intelligence (AI) expert Chen Sheng-wei (陳昇瑋), who died on Monday aged 44 from a cerebral hemorrhage. Chen reportedly went into a coma after exercising last weekend, despite receiving emergency treatment. Chen, an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Information Science, in January 2018 helped establish the Taiwan AI Academy, which said that it has fostered more than 6,000 AI professionals. He also served as the academy’s executive director. Chen in February 2018 was also recruited by E.Sun Financial Holding Co to serve as its chief technology officer. In June last