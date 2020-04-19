Taiwan, Philippines seek to partner on detecting quakes

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is hoping to work with the Philippines to install an 800km submarine cable between the nations to better detect seismic activity near the Manila Trench, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The underwater cable would stretch from Fangshan Township (枋山) in Pingtung County to the Philippines’ main island of Luzon and would become the first earthquake and tsunami observation system shared by Taiwan and a foreign nation, bureau Director-General Yeh Tien-chiang (葉天降) said.

If the project proceeds, the cable and six underwater observation stations would be installed between next year and 2024 at a cost of NT$2.6 billion (US$86.4 million).

The system is expected to improve the bureau’s disaster relief capabilities by helping it detect and warn of an earthquake earlier and locate its epicenter, Yeh said.

The project, which is being reviewed by the National Development Council, received the Philippines’ support at a technical level in earlier discussions, but the two sides have not finalized how the project’s budget would be divided, the bureau said.

The bureau did not give any indication of if and when talks with Manila would be held to finalize the development.

The project is crucial, because the trench generates a massive earthquake at least every 200 years that could severely damage southern Taiwan and Luzon, Yeh said.

Seismological Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said that there is a potential threat, as the last time a major earthquake erupted along the trench was almost 400 years ago.

Historically, magnitude 8 earthquakes occur in the region roughly every 200 years, while magnitude 8.5 and 9 earthquakes happen every 350 and 700 years respectively, Chen said.

The longer the period of inactivity, the more likely it is that the next earthquake would be even bigger, he said.

A massive earthquake near the Manila Trench, which stretches from Taiwan’s southeastern coast down the western coast of Luzon to the island of Mindoro, could cause a tsunami 10m to 15m high around Luzon and 7m high near Pingtung, he said.