Artistic manhole covers depicting local culture and history are to be unveiled by the end of the year, the Taipei City Government said.
Taipei is turning manhole covers into something eye-catching and symbolic, and since 2013 it has invited designers to beautify otherwise insignificant covers, the city government said on Sunday last week.
Four design companies participated in this year’s project, titled the “Taipei Manhole Cover Design Exhibition” (台北蓋水), with each being responsible for one district in the city, it said.
Screen grab from TaipeiWow’s Facebook account
UID Create designed the covers in Wanhua District (萬華) by incorporating traditional temples, festivals and Ximending’s (西門町) Red House (紅樓), which is known for its unique architectural style, company director Jimmy Chang said.
“Wanhua, the oldest district in Taipei, is packed with traditional temples, such as Longshan Temple (龍山寺) and Cingshan Temple (青山宮). A walk in the district is an encounter with the gods and goddesses along the way,” Chang said. “We hope to present the district’s historical vibes in the manhole covers we design.”
Blueprint Design created covers in Zhongzheng District (中正), with designs featuring Liberty Square and cheering students from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School and Taipei First Girls’ High School.
The imagery echoes elements of the district: humanities, knowledge, democracy and historical relics, the company said.
Bito Studio designed manhole covers in Datong District (大同), which highlighted Dadaocheng’s (大稻埕) Xiahai City God Temple (霞海城隍廟) and traditional apothecary AS Watson and Co — local architectural landmarks.
On the sides of the cover are two pairs of divine blocks — crescent-shaped red blocks that, depending how they land, determine a deity’s answer when praying at a temple — the company said, adding that other elements include fireworks, fabrics, burning incense and traditional herbal medicine.
Hwat’s Design worked on Nangang District’s (南港) manhole covers, which present a view, as if looking up from below the cover, of people from multiple walks of life passing through the district, company chief designer Yang Chia-chang (楊佳璋) said, adding that the district is a transportation hub that holds indefinite possibilities.
The company hopes that the manhole covers can be a platform to convey more than just aesthetics, such as arguments, local specialties, cultural events or the science behind a manhole, Yang added.
Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan. Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…” The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation. Ho yesterday
People should consider their options thoroughly before getting a pig as a pet, as it is a very different experience from caring for more traditional household animals, a pet adoption service said last month. Typical misconceptions about pigs are that they are dirty, smelly and germ-ridden, but these ideas are rooted in the human psyche, said a founding member of the Happy Pigs’ Home adoption service, who asked to be identified as Anita. People’s perception of pigs is key to whether the pigs feel happy, Anita said, adding that potential owners must fully understand what a pet pig would mean to the
ONE IN A MILLION: Academia Sinica President James Liao called Chen Sheng-wei a ‘gifted man’ of creativity and action who displayed outstanding leadership skills Taiwan’s technology circle is mourning the death of data scientist and artificial intelligence (AI) expert Chen Sheng-wei (陳昇瑋), who died on Monday aged 44 from a cerebral hemorrhage. Chen reportedly went into a coma after exercising last weekend, despite receiving emergency treatment. Chen, an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Information Science, in January 2018 helped establish the Taiwan AI Academy, which said that it has fostered more than 6,000 AI professionals. He also served as the academy’s executive director. Chen in February 2018 was also recruited by E.Sun Financial Holding Co to serve as its chief technology officer. In June last