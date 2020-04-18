Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





FISHERIES

New shrimp variants bred

The Fisheries Research Institute has succeeded in breeding two new color variants in captive harlequin shrimps, a species of saltwater crustacean found in coral reefs in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Wild harlequin shrimps that live in waters in the east Pacific typically have deep pinkish-purple spots with yellow edges, while those that live in the Indian Ocean and the west Pacific tend to be more brownish with a blue edge. Through gene recombination and hybridization, shrimps in shades of indigo blue and cobalt blue have been bred, the institute said yesterday. The production value of ornamental shrimp in the nation exceeds NT$200 million (US$6.64 million) per year, it added.

DIPLOMACY

Fearful Taiwanese contacted

Taiwanese Fang Sheng-yi (方聖逸) on Thursday uploaded a video to YouTube asking for the government’s help and in which he said he is in a city in Mozambique in which militants have killed more than 100 people. The video was shared on Professional Technology Temple — the nation’s biggest online bulletin board system — by a user who claimed to be Fang’s friend. While Fang had not sought help from the nation’s embassy in Eswatini, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had contacted the user who uploaded the video, spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. The ministry talked with Fang by telephone yesterday morning and confirmed that he is safe at the moment, she said, adding that as Mozambique has imposed border controls and travel restrictions, the embassy would help him move to a safer place, before helping him return home when travel options are available.

CHARITY

Priest O’Connell dies at 84

Catholic Priest Brendan O’Connell, founder of the Bethlehem Foundation who devoted most of his life to charitable works in Taiwan, died in New York on Thursday aged 84. Bethlehem Foundation executive secretary Chen Cheng-lin (陳正霖) said that O’Connell had returned to the US due to health problems. He last visited Taiwan in 2018 to attend the opening of the foundation’s Infant Developmental Center Merciful Mother Kindergarten, though the foundation had regularly kept in touch with him, Chen said. O’Connell first traveled to Taiwan in 1963 when he began helping children with special needs in Miaoli County. He worked at several mental health rehabilitation centers and established the Bethlehem Foundation in 1996. O’Connell in 2017 received a national identification card from then-premier Lin Chuan (林全), becoming the first foreign national to obtain one without having to renounce his original citizenship following an amendment to the Nationality Act (國籍法).

CRIME

Man charged for stabbing

A man surnamed Yu (于), 44, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man 18 times in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) last Saturday. The victim, a taxi driver surnamed Lin (林), 44, survived the attack, although he is still in a hospital intensive care unit. Police on Tuesday said that video footage from surveillance cameras showed Yu allegedly wielding a 30cm knife and stabbing Lin, who was passing by. Yu was quoted by police as saying that he saw Lin looking at him, and believed Lin had a grudge and was going to strike first, so he acted in self-defense. However, an investigation found that the two men did not know each other. Yu faces attempted manslaughter charges. A court rejected his request for bail.