FISHERIES
New shrimp variants bred
The Fisheries Research Institute has succeeded in breeding two new color variants in captive harlequin shrimps, a species of saltwater crustacean found in coral reefs in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Wild harlequin shrimps that live in waters in the east Pacific typically have deep pinkish-purple spots with yellow edges, while those that live in the Indian Ocean and the west Pacific tend to be more brownish with a blue edge. Through gene recombination and hybridization, shrimps in shades of indigo blue and cobalt blue have been bred, the institute said yesterday. The production value of ornamental shrimp in the nation exceeds NT$200 million (US$6.64 million) per year, it added.
DIPLOMACY
Fearful Taiwanese contacted
Taiwanese Fang Sheng-yi (方聖逸) on Thursday uploaded a video to YouTube asking for the government’s help and in which he said he is in a city in Mozambique in which militants have killed more than 100 people. The video was shared on Professional Technology Temple — the nation’s biggest online bulletin board system — by a user who claimed to be Fang’s friend. While Fang had not sought help from the nation’s embassy in Eswatini, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had contacted the user who uploaded the video, spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. The ministry talked with Fang by telephone yesterday morning and confirmed that he is safe at the moment, she said, adding that as Mozambique has imposed border controls and travel restrictions, the embassy would help him move to a safer place, before helping him return home when travel options are available.
CHARITY
Priest O’Connell dies at 84
Catholic Priest Brendan O’Connell, founder of the Bethlehem Foundation who devoted most of his life to charitable works in Taiwan, died in New York on Thursday aged 84. Bethlehem Foundation executive secretary Chen Cheng-lin (陳正霖) said that O’Connell had returned to the US due to health problems. He last visited Taiwan in 2018 to attend the opening of the foundation’s Infant Developmental Center Merciful Mother Kindergarten, though the foundation had regularly kept in touch with him, Chen said. O’Connell first traveled to Taiwan in 1963 when he began helping children with special needs in Miaoli County. He worked at several mental health rehabilitation centers and established the Bethlehem Foundation in 1996. O’Connell in 2017 received a national identification card from then-premier Lin Chuan (林全), becoming the first foreign national to obtain one without having to renounce his original citizenship following an amendment to the Nationality Act (國籍法).
CRIME
Man charged for stabbing
A man surnamed Yu (于), 44, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man 18 times in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) last Saturday. The victim, a taxi driver surnamed Lin (林), 44, survived the attack, although he is still in a hospital intensive care unit. Police on Tuesday said that video footage from surveillance cameras showed Yu allegedly wielding a 30cm knife and stabbing Lin, who was passing by. Yu was quoted by police as saying that he saw Lin looking at him, and believed Lin had a grudge and was going to strike first, so he acted in self-defense. However, an investigation found that the two men did not know each other. Yu faces attempted manslaughter charges. A court rejected his request for bail.
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the
The Taipei City Government yesterday launched the nation’s first mask vending machines at the Xinyi District Health Center (信義健康中心). People will be able to purchase masks after inserting their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards. Starting today, people can buy the same number of masks — nine adult masks every 14 days or 10 children’s masks every 14 days — as they would at pharmacies or through the online mask preorder system at the center’s three vending machines. The Taipei Department of Information Technology said that the pilot project was launched in cooperation with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and the National
Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan. Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…” The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation. Ho yesterday