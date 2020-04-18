Bill proposing ‘truly’ independent Control Yuan is submitted

‘JUST CLAIMS’: Legislator Lin Wei-chou of the KMT said that constitutional interpretations have stated that Control Yuan members must be above politics

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





A bill amending the Organic Act of the Control Yuan (監察院組織法) to impose stricter restrictions on those eligible to be nominated as a Control Yuan member has been submitted by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲).

The bill proposes deleting Item 1, Article 3 of the act, which makes individuals who have served as a legislator for one term or more, or two terms as a municipal councilor, eligible to be nominated as a member of the Control Yuan.

The bill also proposes adding a new item under Article 3 which states that those who have been a member of a political party, or involved in any political activity, within 10 years should not be eligible to be nominated.

Constitutional interpretations have stated that Control Yuan members must be above politics and exercise the powers afforded by their position in strict adherence with the law, Lin said.

The Control Yuan is not the only government body that should remain independent and above politics, Lin added, citing the Central Election Commission as an example.

CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) was a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) prior to his nomination, Lin said.

“Currently all claims of ‘being above party politics and independently exercising the powers of one’s position’ are exactly that — just claims,” Lin said.

While a Control Yuan member’s job description is an “abstract concept,” members must still answer to the public, DPP Legislator Chou Chun-mi (周春米) said.

Experience garnered at the legislature would help an individual exercise their right of oversight, Chou added.

Control Yuan nominees already have to pass two “screening” processes — being nominated by the president and being ratified by the legislature — and there is no need for further oversight, he said.