Foreign owners of registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are eligible for loan subsidies, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) Director-General Ho Chin-tsang (何晉滄) said yesterday, adding that they can call the 1988 English-language service hotline if they have any questions.
The hotline is manned by three staff members who are fluent in English, but they have not received any calls from foreign businessowners, Ho told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.
A number of public relations specialists employed by government agencies who speak Korean or Japanese have also been enlisted by the hotline, he said, urging people to seek their assistance if needed.
Photo: CNA
However, branch offices of multinational companies are not eligible for the loans, as the agency is concerned that some might wire the money from the loans from domestic banks to their headquarters overseas, he said.
It would be more difficult for banks to run credit history checks on such entities, he added.
The agency has drafted amendments to guidelines on extending loans to branch offices of multinational firms, but whether they would be promulgated would depend on the Executive Yuan, he said.
An SMEA official who requested anonymity said that the agency had received inquiries about a loan subsidy from the Taiwan branch of a multinational fitness chain, but told it that it is not eligible for a loan.
According to the plan announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, SMEs can each apply for a loan of up to NT$150 million (US$4.98 million), with the ministry covering the interest payment for the first year of the loan, which is set at 1.845 percent.
Meanwhile, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that the hotline received an average of 3,500 calls a day, but could only answer less than 2,000 of them because of a staff shortage.
He said he had asked the ministry to increase the hotline’s staffing.
To meet the high demand, Ho said that 30 employees would be added to the hotline’s 70-member staff.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the