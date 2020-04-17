Virus Outbreak: Foreign SME operators eligible for loan subsidies

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter





Foreign owners of registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are eligible for loan subsidies, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) Director-General Ho Chin-tsang (何晉滄) said yesterday, adding that they can call the 1988 English-language service hotline if they have any questions.

The hotline is manned by three staff members who are fluent in English, but they have not received any calls from foreign businessowners, Ho told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

A number of public relations specialists employed by government agencies who speak Korean or Japanese have also been enlisted by the hotline, he said, urging people to seek their assistance if needed.

From left, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration Director-General Ho Chin-tsang, Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka and Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang attend a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, branch offices of multinational companies are not eligible for the loans, as the agency is concerned that some might wire the money from the loans from domestic banks to their headquarters overseas, he said.

It would be more difficult for banks to run credit history checks on such entities, he added.

The agency has drafted amendments to guidelines on extending loans to branch offices of multinational firms, but whether they would be promulgated would depend on the Executive Yuan, he said.

An SMEA official who requested anonymity said that the agency had received inquiries about a loan subsidy from the Taiwan branch of a multinational fitness chain, but told it that it is not eligible for a loan.

According to the plan announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, SMEs can each apply for a loan of up to NT$150 million (US$4.98 million), with the ministry covering the interest payment for the first year of the loan, which is set at 1.845 percent.

Meanwhile, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that the hotline received an average of 3,500 calls a day, but could only answer less than 2,000 of them because of a staff shortage.

He said he had asked the ministry to increase the hotline’s staffing.

To meet the high demand, Ho said that 30 employees would be added to the hotline’s 70-member staff.