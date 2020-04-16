Virus Outbreak: Ko dislikes idea of major lockdown exercise in Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said he is not in favor of holding a large-scale lockdown drill for COVID-19 prevention in the capital, but he does think the central government should put everyone arriving in Taiwan into centralized quarantine.

After New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi’s (侯友宜) on Tuesday said his city would hold a drill on Monday next week that would simulate a worsened outbreak, reporters pressed Ko on the idea.

There are three stages to holding a drill: the paperwork, tabletop exercises and the drill itself, and sometimes after the tabletop sections, specialists list several problems for review, which require another tabletop exercise, he said.

As the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is relatively stable, Ko said that he was fine with just doing the paperwork and tabletop exercises, which do not cost a lot of money.

“I am not in favor of holding a large-scale lockdown drill,” Ko said, adding that such an exercise in Taipei would require the involvement of many central government agencies.

Ko said that he would ask the Taipei City Fire Department to contact the National Fire Agency or other central government agencies to conduct tabletop exercises simulating a citywide and regional lockdown.

Asked about a big data analysis that suggested Taipei has the highest risk of COVID-19 infection nationwide, Ko said that most of the confirmed cases in Taipei have been imported, “so what does it have to do with us [the Taipei City Government]?”

Taipei has the highest percentage of residents who study, work or live abroad, which has led it to having the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, Ko said.

Taiwan should not let down its guard, he said, urging the central government to take stricter control measures, including placing all those arriving in Taiwan in 14-day “centralized” quarantine.