The government plans to offer cash to people severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Yuan said yesterday, adding that the budget would be greater than that allocated for consumer vouchers that were issued during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) terms.
The Cabinet’s announcement came in wake of Ma’s criticism of the government’s plan to issue vouchers and coupons, which he said would be useless to those in need.
Cash was the only way to help people directly, Ma said.
Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said that the government did not agree with the one-time cash payments that were disbursed during Ma’s administration, which were available to all citizens, regardless of income level.
The total amount that the government plans to distribute would be more than NT$100 billion (US$3.33 billion) and would be given to the self-employed, artists, fishers, farmers and middle-to-low-income families, as well as workers of companies that have endured severe hardship due to the crisis, she said.
“However, we need the Legislative Yuan to quickly pass proposed amendments to the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) and an increase to a special budget,” Kolas said. “People are waiting.”
“The consumer vouchers issued during Ma’s administration did not help boost the economy,” she said. “We do not want to repeat that mistake.”
“Our relief funds are designed to help those in need get through this difficult time and keep their jobs,” she added.
The cash would be given to 2.15 million workers and 870,000 disadvantaged people identified by the Ministry of Labor, an Executive Yuan source said on condition of anonymity.
The budget for the handouts would be capped at NT$10.35 million, with relief funds wired directly into the accounts of such people for three consecutive months, the source said.
The ministry has also appropriated NT$33.6 billion from the special budget to subsidize independent contractors, including tour bus and taxi drivers, the source said, adding that workers with insured monthly salaries of less than NT$24,000 and those whose salaries do not need to be taxed would receive NT$10,000 per month for three consecutive months.
Meanwhile, 40 percent of the salaries of workers at companies severely affected by the pandemic would be subsidized by the government for three consecutive months, the source said.
Each worker would receive up to NT$20,000, with a total subsidy
