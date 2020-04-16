Virus Outbreak: Agency chases quarantine breakers to pay their fines

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Justice’s Administrative Enforcement Agency has frozen the assets of a Taipei man who had refused to pay a NT$1 million (US$33,299) fine for breaking home quarantine following his return from China.

The man, surnamed Chen (陳), has no bank accounts under his name, but owned two real-estate properties — one in Taipei and the other in Kaohsiung.

Chen was fined for contravening the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) after returning from Beijing last month by ignoring orders to remain at home.

He was found by police at an Internet cafe, and notified of the fine on April 6, which he had seven days to pay.

When he failed to pay, his case was forwarded to the agency for an application to freeze his assets.

If Chen fails to pay the fine within a certain period, the properties would be put up for public auction, agency officials said.

Agency officials also seized real estate belonging to a China-based businessman, surnamed Lu (盧), who has refused to pay a NT$1 million fine for breaking quarantine.

Lu arrived from Xiamen, China, on March 9, but did not fill out a required health declaration form at the airport, and did not stay at a quarantine hotel for 14 days.

Lu, whose residence is in Kaohsiung, tried to board a flight to China from Kaohsiung International Airport, but was stopped by authorities, who took him to the city’s official quarantine center.

However, on the way to the center, Lu allegedly attacked the driver and a police chief enforcing quarantine regulations.

Agency officials on Tuesday barred Lu from leaving Taiwan and moved to seize nine apartments and plots of land registered under his name, all in southern Taiwan.

Lu is also facing charges for assault and several counts of offenses of obstructing an officer in discharge of duties.

Another China-based businessman has also been barred from leaving the country after failing to pay his NT$1 million fine for breaking quarantine.

The man, surnamed Lee (李), returned to Taiwan from Xiamen in late February, but left home four times during his 14-day mandatory quarantine period, Taoyuan health officials said, resulting in him being fined.

He had until Sunday to pay the fine, but did not, so his case was also forwarded to the agency.

As he does not have any assets or properties registered under his name in Taiwan, the agency has barred him from leaving the nation until he pays the fine.