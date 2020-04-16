Taiwan is setting up facilities to train personnel for the 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks the US is to start delivering in 2023, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.
Early this year, the ministry began preparing for the tanks by training seed instructors, setting up training grounds and bunkers, and purchasing simulators, an army report presented during a legislative session said.
Experts from the US visited Taiwan from Feb. 18 to 25 and surveyed several sites, while discussions for building additional bunkers in different camps are also ongoing, the report said.
A total of 168 army officers with foreign language skills and 72 young officers who had been studying in US military schools have also been placed on a reserve list for training in the US, the report said.
A budget of NT$40.52 billion (US$1.35 billion) has been allotted to purchase the advanced tanks and deliveries are expected in four batches from 2023 to 2026, it said.
The army is also planning to send 84 personnel to the US in 2023 to train for six to nine months as seed instructors, the report said.
In addition, Taiwan is to purchase shooting and driving simulators from the US, which would be delivered with the first batch of M1A2T tanks, it said.
The National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is to develop Taiwan’s own simulators and install other training facilities at military camps where the tanks are to be deployed, the report said.
The new tank would be assigned to the Sixth Army Corps, which is responsible for the security of northern Taiwan, where most central government agencies are located, the ministry said.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
LINK TO TAIWAN: US authorities denied the company permission to use a direct connection between the US and Hong Kong, due to a significant risk to security The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Google’s request to use part of a US-Asia undersea telecommunications network that is to take data to and from Taiwan under the Pacific Ocean. Google agreed to operate the Pacific Light Cable Network System link between the US and Taiwan, but was not authorized to use the US-Hong Kong section. The US Department of Justice on Wednesday urged the FCC to give Google owner Alphabet Inc permission to start using the connection between Los Angeles and Yilan County’s Toucheng Township (頭城). However, the justice department rejected use of the connection between the US and
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
Chunghwa Post yesterday reminded the public that while Taiwanese are now allowed to send masks to first and second-degree relatives overseas, export permits are needed to do so, and many nations have temporarily stopped accepting mail from Taiwan. The company said that 111 nations or territories around the world are not accepting mail from Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Hawaii, but international express service providers such as FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service (UPS) and DHL International can still handle such deliveries. FedEx’s Web site states