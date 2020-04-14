Virus Outbreak: Lawmakers call for measures to shield schools, students from outbreak’s effects

CHALLENGES AHEAD: The number of foreign students would decline due to the pandemic, while graduates might experience trouble finding jobs, Rosalia Wu said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Lawmakers on the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee yesterday called on officials to offer schools and students support to address long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a committee meeting attended by officials from the education and labor industries, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said a university relief plan proposed by the Ministry of Education assigns just NT$400 million (US$13.28 million) to dealing with issues that are already present.

The first and second relief packages to be rolled out by the central government lack a university relief plan with foresight, she said.

The number of foreign students in Taiwan is bound to decrease due to the pandemic, Wu said.

Taiwan is also facing a decline in fertility rate, she said, adding that as a result, schools would see a loss in income from tuition and other fees.

If the economy takes a hit, schools would also experience a loss in the income they generate from renting out their facilities due to fewer events being organized, she added.

Private donations and universities’ investments would also be affected, Wu said.

On the students’ end, the pandemic might mean fewer opportunities for them to work part-time or intern at companies, she said.

She proposed giving schools funding to create more part-time jobs on campus.

DPP Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) said that a structural shift might occur in the economy after the pandemic.

To help students plan their careers, the ministry’s Youth Development Administration should have an understanding of what labor demand and supply would look like in the future, he said.

The graduations in July might trigger a wave of unemployment in the nation, said DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜), who asked Deputy Minister of Education Lio Mon-chi (劉孟奇) to predict the increase in youth unemployment following graduation season this year.

While no clear estimate is available yet, the government would not underestimate the impact, Lio said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Kao Hung-an (高虹安) cited news reports as saying that after the first case of COVID-19 infection was confirmed at National Taiwan Normal University, authorities only removed the patient’s three roommates from their dormitory, while other students on the same floor did not move to disease-prevention hotels off campus until the next day.

Although the ministry had issued prevention guidelines beforehand, there might be inadequacies in the way they are executed by schools, she said.

Lio said that once a confirmed case is reported at a school, the Central Epidemic Command Center takes over management of related efforts.

Kao said that the ministry should take the initiative to understand why a “gap” occurred in the response at the school.