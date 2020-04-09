Virus Outbreak: Elderly people urged to stay active

Elderly people can boost their immune systems by following a healthy diet, exercising indoors, getting sufficient sleep and stimulating their brains to combat COVID-19, a physician said.

As of last year, people aged 65 or older accounted for 15.28 percent of the nation’s population, highlighting the importance of healthy lifestyles for elderly people, Chen Chih-chieh (陳至潔), a project manager at the dementia care center at Taoyuan General Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said on Sunday, citing Ministry of the Interior data.

Due to the degeneration of oral function, elderly people should eat food that is fully cooked, easy to chew and swallow, high in fiber, and low in oil and starch, Chen said.

They should follow a diet rich in diverse sources of nutrition, such as beans, fish and eggs, and low in processed foods, she added.

While eating, elderly people should sit upright, chew slowly, alternate solid food and soup between swallows, and remain in a sitting position until at least one hour after the meal to avoid choking or aspiration pneumonia, she said.

To maintain a healthy level of activity, Chen recommended stretching or muscle training exercises for 30 minutes three times a week, such as yoga, half squats, and using a spinning bike or elliptical machine.

Doing house work and playing with children also have health benefits, she added.

Keeping a regular daily schedule and getting at least eight hours of sleep are a must for elderly people, Chen said, adding that they should avoid alcohol and tobacco, and wash their hands frequently.

Elderly people who have insomnia should seek medical help to find the cause for the condition and receive treatment, Chen said.

Reading, traveling, speaking and engaging in community service and activities can help prevent degenerative brain diseases, she said.