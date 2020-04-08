Both the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) have “missed the point” with their proposals to help businesses and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
The solution is to postpone the collection of individual income and enterprise income taxes, and increase tax credit and deductibles, it said.
Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) on Monday said that the ministry would soon introduce coupons allowing people to make purchases of up to NT$1,000, adding that they would receive a 25 percent discount for each purchase.
Shen said the measure would boost domestic demand by at least 10 times by encouraging people to shop.
The KMT, on the other hand, said that giving people cash is more practical, but that it should exclude the rich and focus on people experiencing financial difficulties.
NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that neither coupons nor cash would boost the economy after the pandemic eases.
“The KMT caucus and the economics ministry have missed the point with their proposed measures. We believe what should be done now is to delay the levying of individual and enterprise income taxes, and raising tax credits and deductibles,” Chiu said.
Both workers and businesses have suffered tremendously because of the pandemic and whether they can survive the second quarter is a big question, he said, adding that their financial burden would only increase when they have to pay taxes next month.
Postponing the collection of income taxes is the least the government can do to ease their burden, Chiu said.
Relief measures should look after both individuals and enterprises so that they would have no trouble getting through the second quarter, he said, adding that the Executive Yuan should keep this in mind when it drafts its special budget plan.
FAMILY FEUD: Weng Jen-hsien, who was convicted of killing six people in 2016, was the second prisoner to be executed since President Tsai Ing-wen took office A death row inmate was executed on Wednesday, less than a year after he was convicted of killing six people by setting fire to his home. Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said that he signed the order and the death sentence was carried out on Wednesday afternoon in New Taipei City. The Supreme Court on July 10 last year sentenced 53-year-old Weng Jen-hsien (翁仁賢) to death after he was convicted of killing his parents, niece, nephew and nephew’s wife and his parents’ caregivers. Weng set fire to his home in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭) on Feb. 7, 2016, after a family feud
HOME AWAY FROM HOME: The central government is offering subsidies to hotels to house people who have been ordered to undergo 14-day home quarantine Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday elaborated on the rules for “social distancing” and said that the government is providing subsidies to encourage more hotels to become quarantine hotels. Chen on Tuesday urged the public to practice social distancing by keeping at least 1m apart outdoors and 1.5m apart indoors. If maintaining such distances is not possible due to confined or crowded spaces, then everyone should wear a mask, Chen yesterday told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The center also suggested that people avoid exhibitions, sports events, concerts and other social
STRENGTH IN UNITY: The Executive Yuan respects KMT legislators’ viewpoints, but has no comment on calls for the premier to step down, spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) of treating the Legislative Yuan with disdain and demanded that he apologize or step down for saying that KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) is unfit for her job. Prior to a question-and-answer session at the legislature on Tuesday, Su was asked by reporters to comment on Chen’s remark on Monday that Taiwan is not a country. “Then she is not qualified to be a lawmaker,” the premier said. Chen made the remark during a question-and-answer session with Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), when she asked him about his view
At a campground in Nantou County, a team of women are using ropes to shimmy up a towering seven-story tall Chinaberry tree, fighting their fear of heights and reconnecting with nature. Tree climbing remains somewhat niche in Taiwan, but a growing number of women are embracing the challenge thanks to the island’s first international certified female climber arborist. Sylvia Hsu (許芢涵), 26, said she was inspired to set up her own women-only tree climbing classes after seeing the popularity of similar gatherings in Europe. “A women-only camp is a more relaxed environment,” she said. “I was hooked on trees after my first climb...