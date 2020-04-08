Shopee project to help shelter animals

By Wu Pei-hua and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Sinagpore-based online shopping platform Shopee has launched a short-term charity to help stray animals in Taiwan and relieve the strain on animal carers as the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a reduction in adoptions.

The outbreak has lowered the adoption rate by 50 percent compared with the same period last year, the group Love Dog Taiwan said on Monday.

Shopee has listed more than 40 products needed most by groups caring for animals, including diaper pads, canned dog food, cat litter and collapsible pet bowls ,on its Web site that the public can buy for the groups, brand marketing division director Liao Chun-huang (廖君凰) said.

A dog is pictured in an undated photograph after Singaporean e-commerce platform Shopee on Monday said it was working with animal rescue groups to raise resources for stray animals in Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Shopee

Shopee would ship the items for free to the groups involved in the project, including the Animal Protection Association and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Liao said.

Sixteen pet product companies have joined the project, which is to run until April 19, she added.