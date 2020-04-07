Number of eco-burials rising: ministry

By Huang Hsin-po and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The number of eco-burials in Taiwan passed 10,000 for the first time in 2018, Ministry of the Interior data showed.

The ministry defines an eco-burial as the burial of ashes under a tree or in flower beds or having them scattered in the sea instead of interring them in graves, setting tombstones or storing them in a columbarium.

The number of eco-burials in 2018 was 6.6 times the number in 2009, the ministry said.

In 2018, 1,549 eco-burials were conducted outside of public cemeteries, an increase of 102 cases, or 7.05 percent, from 2017, it said.

A total of 9,329 tree burials were recorded in public cemeteries in 2018, an increase of 3,096, or 50 percent, from the previous year, the ministry said.

A total of 169,667 cremations were conducted last year, an increase of 31.2 percent from 129,363 cremations in 2009, it said.

The number of people choosing cremation as the preferred method of body disposal has increased from 90.14 percent in 2009 to 98.24 percent in 2018, placing Taiwan just behind Japan worldwide in terms of cremation ratio.

With the increasing prevalence of cremations, the number of public cemeteries has also been decreasing, falling about 1 percent from 2017 to 2018, the ministry said.

The number of people interring family members in public cemeteries has also dropped, it said.