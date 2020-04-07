The number of eco-burials in Taiwan passed 10,000 for the first time in 2018, Ministry of the Interior data showed.
The ministry defines an eco-burial as the burial of ashes under a tree or in flower beds or having them scattered in the sea instead of interring them in graves, setting tombstones or storing them in a columbarium.
The number of eco-burials in 2018 was 6.6 times the number in 2009, the ministry said.
In 2018, 1,549 eco-burials were conducted outside of public cemeteries, an increase of 102 cases, or 7.05 percent, from 2017, it said.
A total of 9,329 tree burials were recorded in public cemeteries in 2018, an increase of 3,096, or 50 percent, from the previous year, the ministry said.
A total of 169,667 cremations were conducted last year, an increase of 31.2 percent from 129,363 cremations in 2009, it said.
The number of people choosing cremation as the preferred method of body disposal has increased from 90.14 percent in 2009 to 98.24 percent in 2018, placing Taiwan just behind Japan worldwide in terms of cremation ratio.
With the increasing prevalence of cremations, the number of public cemeteries has also been decreasing, falling about 1 percent from 2017 to 2018, the ministry said.
The number of people interring family members in public cemeteries has also dropped, it said.
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
REPEAT OFFENDER: The man went outside for exercise on Wednesday and then left his home on Saturday with his girlfriend, officials said A New Taipei City man has been fined NT$400,000 (US$13,221) and ordered into government quarantine after breaking home quarantine for a second time on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳) returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week and was ordered to home quarantine until Sunday. He was seen leaving his home on a scooter with his girlfriend on Saturday, three days after he was fined NT$200,000 for going outside to exercise, police said. Chen has now been placed in a quarantine center arranged by the district office and health center of the district where he lives, police said. Police warned the public
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of