Punitive measures for breaching COVID-19 prevention regulations could place unnecessary pressure on the families of people with dementia, the Taiwan Alzheimer Disease Association said yesterday.
As part of its effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that people using public transport must wear a mask or risk a fine of up to NT$15,000.
People with dementia already have cognitive difficulties and it is possible that they might be fined for noncompliance when they are incapable of doing so, association secretary-general Tang Li-yu (湯麗玉) said.
The association has received calls from family members of people with dementia who are concerned about older individuals with dementia who refuse to wear masks when outside, she said.
Caregivers are concerned that these people could be fined, which would financially burden the families, she added.
It is common for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease to not cooperate with regulations, and enforcement could cause tension and conflict between them and their families, she said.
Social distancing is also difficult to enforce, as caregivers must remain near people with dementia or Alzheimer’s to prevent them from wandering off, she added.
Although the association supports the CECC regulations on wearing masks on public transportation, the government should consider groups that cannot easily comply, Tang said.
The association suggests that caregivers abide by the rules and have certification of a person’s condition ready in case they encounter difficulty.
Tang said that people should stay at home, but if necessary, caregivers can help people with dementia walk outdoors to a nearby location, such as a park.
Out of the about 127,000 people who took Taipei MRT trains as of 11am yesterday, 1,600 were asked to put on a mask and 200 were refused entry and asked to leave stations.
