CRIME
FAT chairman detained
The Taipei District Court on Thursday ordered that Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT) chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) be detained and held incommunicado on charges of fraud and embezzlement. The court approved Chang’s detention two days after prosecutors appealed its decision to release him on bail after a preliminary hearing of the case. Chang was charged in connection with false property declarations, fraud and embezzlement. He has been under investigation since the airline abruptly canceled all of its flights in December last year and laid off nearly 1,000 employees, citing financial problems. A month later, the government revoked the airline’s civil aviation flight permit, and its air rights for domestic and international flights were reassigned to other carriers. Prosecutors have since been investigating the nature of the company’s financial problems.
ENVIRONMENT
Dead fish removed
Nearly 1 tonne of dead fish has been removed from Tainan’s old transport canal, their deaths likely caused by a lack of oxygen, the Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau said yesterday. The fish, including milkfish and mullet, were found in the canal, which separates Anping District (安平) from downtown Tainan, in the section between Linan Bridge (臨安橋) and Yunghua Bridge (永華橋). The carcasses, many of which were about the size of a human palm, were removed from the waterway after the incident was first reported on Wednesday, the bureau said. An initial investigation suggested that the fish most likely died from suffocation, it said. After days of heavy downpours, sediment and domestic sewage may have washed into the canal from rising water levels in drainage channels, leading to a sharp drop in dissolved oxygen, officials said.
LOTTERY
Jackpot donated to charity
Eighteen people won the NT$10 million jackpot in the January and February uniform invoice lottery, one of whom donated the entire prize to charity. The winner, who spent NT$300 online on Gash Points, a gaming currency supported by a wide range of online gaming platforms, designated his winnings as a charitable donation, the Ministry of Finance said. As the winner decreed that the invoice be donated to the Humanistic Education Foundation at the time of the purchase, the prize money would go to the foundation, the ministry said. Among the winners, seven spent less than NT$50 to win the top prize, including one who spent only NT$12 on a pack of tissue paper at a grocery store in Tainan. The winnings can be claimed from Monday to July 6, the ministry said.
JUSTICE
Files to be published
A total of 407 declassified files on 118 political cases during the White Terror era have been transferred from the National Security Bureau to the National Archives Administration, which is to make them available to the public, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said. Tsai made the announcement on Facebook, assuring the public that the Transitional Justice Commission would expedite the review process and help expose the historical truth behind the nation’s past authoritarian rule. The declassified files include information on the deaths of veteran political activist Lin I-hsiung’s (林義雄) mother and twin daughters, who were stabbed to death on Feb. 28, 1980, she said. Another pertains to the death of democracy activist Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), who died in mysterious circumstances in 1981 during the Martial Law era.
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
REPEAT OFFENDER: The man went outside for exercise on Wednesday and then left his home on Saturday with his girlfriend, officials said A New Taipei City man has been fined NT$400,000 (US$13,221) and ordered into government quarantine after breaking home quarantine for a second time on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳) returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week and was ordered to home quarantine until Sunday. He was seen leaving his home on a scooter with his girlfriend on Saturday, three days after he was fined NT$200,000 for going outside to exercise, police said. Chen has now been placed in a quarantine center arranged by the district office and health center of the district where he lives, police said. Police warned the public
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of