CRIME

FAT chairman detained

The Taipei District Court on Thursday ordered that Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT) chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) be detained and held incommunicado on charges of fraud and embezzlement. The court approved Chang’s detention two days after prosecutors appealed its decision to release him on bail after a preliminary hearing of the case. Chang was charged in connection with false property declarations, fraud and embezzlement. He has been under investigation since the airline abruptly canceled all of its flights in December last year and laid off nearly 1,000 employees, citing financial problems. A month later, the government revoked the airline’s civil aviation flight permit, and its air rights for domestic and international flights were reassigned to other carriers. Prosecutors have since been investigating the nature of the company’s financial problems.

ENVIRONMENT

Dead fish removed

Nearly 1 tonne of dead fish has been removed from Tainan’s old transport canal, their deaths likely caused by a lack of oxygen, the Tainan Environmental Protection Bureau said yesterday. The fish, including milkfish and mullet, were found in the canal, which separates Anping District (安平) from downtown Tainan, in the section between Linan Bridge (臨安橋) and Yunghua Bridge (永華橋). The carcasses, many of which were about the size of a human palm, were removed from the waterway after the incident was first reported on Wednesday, the bureau said. An initial investigation suggested that the fish most likely died from suffocation, it said. After days of heavy downpours, sediment and domestic sewage may have washed into the canal from rising water levels in drainage channels, leading to a sharp drop in dissolved oxygen, officials said.

LOTTERY

Jackpot donated to charity

Eighteen people won the NT$10 million jackpot in the January and February uniform invoice lottery, one of whom donated the entire prize to charity. The winner, who spent NT$300 online on Gash Points, a gaming currency supported by a wide range of online gaming platforms, designated his winnings as a charitable donation, the Ministry of Finance said. As the winner decreed that the invoice be donated to the Humanistic Education Foundation at the time of the purchase, the prize money would go to the foundation, the ministry said. Among the winners, seven spent less than NT$50 to win the top prize, including one who spent only NT$12 on a pack of tissue paper at a grocery store in Tainan. The winnings can be claimed from Monday to July 6, the ministry said.

JUSTICE

Files to be published

A total of 407 declassified files on 118 political cases during the White Terror era have been transferred from the National Security Bureau to the National Archives Administration, which is to make them available to the public, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said. Tsai made the announcement on Facebook, assuring the public that the Transitional Justice Commission would expedite the review process and help expose the historical truth behind the nation’s past authoritarian rule. The declassified files include information on the deaths of veteran political activist Lin I-hsiung’s (林義雄) mother and twin daughters, who were stabbed to death on Feb. 28, 1980, she said. Another pertains to the death of democracy activist Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), who died in mysterious circumstances in 1981 during the Martial Law era.