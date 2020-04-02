The number of furloughed employees has in the past two weeks risen sharply to nearly 8,000 due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
As of Tuesday, 7,916 workers at 308 companies had agreed to go on unpaid leave, up from 3,835 at 109 firms in the first two weeks of last month, ministry data showed.
Employers that in the past two weeks began furloughing workers were mainly in the metal and electromechanical; information and electronics; wholesale and retail; food and beverage and lodging; and service sectors, the data showed.
The food and beverage and lodging industry had the greatest number of furloughed workers in the period at 2,693, followed by the metal and electromechanical sector with 2,247 and the wholesale and retail sector with 903, the data showed.
Eighty-one employers in the food and beverage and lodging industry, 63 in the service sector and 61 in the wholesale and retail sector launched unpaid leave programs, the data showed.
Two employers ended their furlough programs, but another 201 initiated them after reaching agreements with their employees, as required by law, resulting in a net addition of 199, the data showed.
Most of the companies implementing unpaid leave schemes are small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.
Their unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months and require their employees to take five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it said.
FOSSIL CLUES: The bushfires resulted from a positive Indian Ocean dipole event, when the region east of the ocean becomes drier, professor Shen Chuan-chou said The bushfires that swept through Australia last year were connected to a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean dipole (IOD), which is expected to become more frequent due to climate change, a geologist studying coral fossils said yesterday. National Taiwan University Department of Geosciences professor Shen Chuan-chou (沈川洲) since 2001 has been working with Australian and US researchers to study climate systems in the Indian Ocean. Led by Australian National University Research School of Earth Sciences professor Nerilie Abram, the team published a paper on IOD in the journal Nature on March 9. The bushfires resulted from a positive IOD event, when the
Senior judges yesterday met to discuss the constitutionality of a law that makes adultery a criminal offense, before being ordered by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) to set a date for a constitutional interpretation within the next month. The judges met to discuss Article 239 of the Criminal Code on offenses against marriage and family, after 18 judges had called for a constitutional interpretation of the issue. Taipei District Court Judge Lin Meng-huang (林孟皇) said that while he had previously tried adultery cases and never questioned the law, his feelings changed when trying a case last year involving baseball star Wang
Instead of hating the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), help change it, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said, as he urged young people to join efforts to reform the party. As the nation marked Youth Day on Sunday, Chiang said in a Facebook post that he wanted to remind people that “the KMT used to be very young.” Now, when people think of the KMT, they equate it with older people, he wrote. “Even if [the KMT] is a 100-year-old party, it must maintain a young mentality, and understand what young people want and what they want the KMT to do,” Chiang wrote.
A survey has found that 37.3 percent of transgender people in the nation have experienced gender-related discrimination or bullying in the workplace, the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights said yesterday. The alliance’s survey showed that 55.41 percent of transgender people said that they had been afraid to use a public restroom, 18.53 percent had been harassed or attacked in public, while 15.83 percent had been afraid to ask a police officer or other professional for help. The survey, conducted from March 14 to Wednesday last week, was based on 518 valid responses from transgender people aged 14 to 78, the