Virus Outbreak: Number of workers taking unpaid leave rises to 7,916: data

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of furloughed employees has in the past two weeks risen sharply to nearly 8,000 due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

As of Tuesday, 7,916 workers at 308 companies had agreed to go on unpaid leave, up from 3,835 at 109 firms in the first two weeks of last month, ministry data showed.

Employers that in the past two weeks began furloughing workers were mainly in the metal and electromechanical; information and electronics; wholesale and retail; food and beverage and lodging; and service sectors, the data showed.

The food and beverage and lodging industry had the greatest number of furloughed workers in the period at 2,693, followed by the metal and electromechanical sector with 2,247 and the wholesale and retail sector with 903, the data showed.

Eighty-one employers in the food and beverage and lodging industry, 63 in the service sector and 61 in the wholesale and retail sector launched unpaid leave programs, the data showed.

Two employers ended their furlough programs, but another 201 initiated them after reaching agreements with their employees, as required by law, resulting in a net addition of 199, the data showed.

Most of the companies implementing unpaid leave schemes are small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.

Their unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months and require their employees to take five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it said.