The Criminal Investigation Bureau yesterday said that it was handling 46 cases involving suspects allegedly attempting to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic by disrupting the supply of sanitizers, masks and other items.
Bureau Deputy Commissioner Chu Tsung-tai (朱宗泰) yesterday told a news conference in Taipei that the agency was investigating suspects believed to be involved in the stockpiling of masks and illegal gambling based on its findings and anonymous tip-offs.
The bureau has since January uncovered 113 cases of illegal online gambling involving 247 suspects, he said.
Ten of the stockpiling cases have already been sent to prosecutors, including one in which a 24-year-old Taichung man surnamed Wang (王) allegedly sold masks online, but did not deliver them to customers, the bureau said.
Police obtained a warrant for Wang’s arrest after several people filed complaints with authorities, it said.
Investigators found that Wang’s bank account was tied to several online accounts used to sell masks, Ninth Investigation Corps squad leader Chiu Cheng-ti (邱承迪) said, adding that 80 people transferred money to the account, but none received masks.
Investigators tracked Wang down using surveillance footage after he withdrew money from the account at an automated teller machine, Chiu said.
Police on March 19 searched Wang’s residence and found five bank books, five bank cards, three mobile phones, two SIM cards, several relevant computer files, two small pouches of amphetamine and a bullet, he said.
Wang received an estimated NT$210,000 (US$6,929) in transfers to the bank account, he added.
In another case, an online account was selling masks, hand sanitizer and digital thermometers online at 1.5 times the market price, Third Investigation Corps squad leader Lee Chi-hsun (李奇勳) said.
The Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office, which was handling the case, on Tuesday traced the account to a 27-year-old man in New Taipei City, who made an estimated NT$200,000 through the account, Lee said.
Police searched the man’s residence and confiscated one laptop, two mobile phones, 4,257 masks, 1,399 bottles of hand sanitizer and six thermometers, he said.
Keelung prosecutors are to continue their investigation and might charge the man with breaching Article 12 of the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), which prohibits the stockpiling of supplies used to combat the spread of COVID-19, he added.
The bureau said that the Sixth Investigation Corps has been cooperating with Taichung police in an investigation of an illegal online gambling ring, whose members were allegedly operating out of an office building in Situn District (西屯).
Police have taken 41 suspects into custody in relation to the case, it said.
The bureau said that the Seventh Investigation Corps has been working with Chiayi police to investigate a gambling ring selling lottery tickets to people in China through messaging app WeChat.
Police have arrested seven suspects in the case and confiscated NT$2.33 million allegedly earned through the sale of the tickets, it said.
People should avoid buying masks through social media or messaging apps, and should instead use the National Health Insurance Administration’s mobile app to order masks, the bureau said.
