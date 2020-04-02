KMT introduces members of new reform committee

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday announced the members of its new reform committee, including Su Chi (蘇起), the former Mainland Affairs Council minister who in 2006 admitted making up the term “1992 consensus.”

The list of members was approved at a Central Standing Committee meeting, with KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) appointed as convener, KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) as deputy convener and KMT Deputy Secretary-General Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) as executive secretary, the party said in a statement.

The 62-member committee is divided into four groups focused on cross-strait policy, organizational reform, youth participation and financial stability.

The cross-strait policy group consists of 16 members, including Wang Hsin-hsien (王信賢), chair of National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of East Asian Studies; Shih Wei-chuan (施威全), a consultant at the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation; and Taipei Forum chairman Su Chi, a list released by the party showed.

The organizational reform group’s 15 members include KMT Legislator Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟), Central Standing Committee member Hsieh Kun-hung (謝坤宏) and Taoyuan City Councilor Huang Ching-ping (黃敬平).

New Taipei City Councilor Chen Wei-chieh (陳偉杰), Tamkang University Department of Global Politics and Economics professor Pao Cheng-hao (包正豪), and Taipei city councilors Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) and Chung Pei-chun (鍾沛君) are among the 18 members of the youth participation group.

Ten people, including National Policy Foundation chief executive Kao Yuang-kuang (高永光), foundation members Chu Yun-peng (朱雲鵬) and Lin Chu-chiao (林祖嘉), and KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗), have been appointed to the financial stability group.

The four groups are expected to select their conveners before April 13 and the committee is to submit a report on its recommendations for reform on May 22.

Six former KMT chairpersons — former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former vice presidents Lien Chan (連戰) and Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄) and Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱)— are to serve as advisers.