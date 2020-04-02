The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday announced the members of its new reform committee, including Su Chi (蘇起), the former Mainland Affairs Council minister who in 2006 admitted making up the term “1992 consensus.”
The list of members was approved at a Central Standing Committee meeting, with KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) appointed as convener, KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) as deputy convener and KMT Deputy Secretary-General Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) as executive secretary, the party said in a statement.
The 62-member committee is divided into four groups focused on cross-strait policy, organizational reform, youth participation and financial stability.
The cross-strait policy group consists of 16 members, including Wang Hsin-hsien (王信賢), chair of National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of East Asian Studies; Shih Wei-chuan (施威全), a consultant at the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation; and Taipei Forum chairman Su Chi, a list released by the party showed.
The organizational reform group’s 15 members include KMT Legislator Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟), Central Standing Committee member Hsieh Kun-hung (謝坤宏) and Taoyuan City Councilor Huang Ching-ping (黃敬平).
New Taipei City Councilor Chen Wei-chieh (陳偉杰), Tamkang University Department of Global Politics and Economics professor Pao Cheng-hao (包正豪), and Taipei city councilors Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) and Chung Pei-chun (鍾沛君) are among the 18 members of the youth participation group.
Ten people, including National Policy Foundation chief executive Kao Yuang-kuang (高永光), foundation members Chu Yun-peng (朱雲鵬) and Lin Chu-chiao (林祖嘉), and KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗), have been appointed to the financial stability group.
The four groups are expected to select their conveners before April 13 and the committee is to submit a report on its recommendations for reform on May 22.
Six former KMT chairpersons — former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former vice presidents Lien Chan (連戰) and Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄) and Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱)— are to serve as advisers.
FOSSIL CLUES: The bushfires resulted from a positive Indian Ocean dipole event, when the region east of the ocean becomes drier, professor Shen Chuan-chou said The bushfires that swept through Australia last year were connected to a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean dipole (IOD), which is expected to become more frequent due to climate change, a geologist studying coral fossils said yesterday. National Taiwan University Department of Geosciences professor Shen Chuan-chou (沈川洲) since 2001 has been working with Australian and US researchers to study climate systems in the Indian Ocean. Led by Australian National University Research School of Earth Sciences professor Nerilie Abram, the team published a paper on IOD in the journal Nature on March 9. The bushfires resulted from a positive IOD event, when the
Senior judges yesterday met to discuss the constitutionality of a law that makes adultery a criminal offense, before being ordered by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) to set a date for a constitutional interpretation within the next month. The judges met to discuss Article 239 of the Criminal Code on offenses against marriage and family, after 18 judges had called for a constitutional interpretation of the issue. Taipei District Court Judge Lin Meng-huang (林孟皇) said that while he had previously tried adultery cases and never questioned the law, his feelings changed when trying a case last year involving baseball star Wang
Instead of hating the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), help change it, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said, as he urged young people to join efforts to reform the party. As the nation marked Youth Day on Sunday, Chiang said in a Facebook post that he wanted to remind people that “the KMT used to be very young.” Now, when people think of the KMT, they equate it with older people, he wrote. “Even if [the KMT] is a 100-year-old party, it must maintain a young mentality, and understand what young people want and what they want the KMT to do,” Chiang wrote.
A survey has found that 37.3 percent of transgender people in the nation have experienced gender-related discrimination or bullying in the workplace, the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights said yesterday. The alliance’s survey showed that 55.41 percent of transgender people said that they had been afraid to use a public restroom, 18.53 percent had been harassed or attacked in public, while 15.83 percent had been afraid to ask a police officer or other professional for help. The survey, conducted from March 14 to Wednesday last week, was based on 518 valid responses from transgender people aged 14 to 78, the