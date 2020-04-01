Stress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to different forms of social conflict, a Taitung-based psychiatrist said on Monday.
One of the problems that has emerged is people distancing themselves from those who cough, out of fear the cough is indicative of a COVID-19 infection, said Chou Niu Chu-kuang (周牛莒光), who works at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Taitung Hospital.
A friend of his, surnamed Chen (陳), was at a restaurant for breakfast when they coughed due to phlegm buildup from smoking, and a person sitting two tables over immediately got up and moved tables, Chou Niu said.
“This type of behavior is caused by the fear and anxiety that arises from facing an unknown disease, as well as shared trauma from the SARS epidemic,” he said.
Overcoming this anxiety and having peace of mind is important to strengthening the body’s immune system, he said.
Since many people are spending more time indoors now, it is important to make living spaces conducive to a peaceful mindset and tidy, as this makes it easier to clean dust and other common allergens, he said.
Home isolation also means less chance of encountering conflict, he said.
If a person becomes anxious thinking about the pandemic while they are alone, they should breathe deeply and slowly, and focus on their chest expanding and contracting, he said.
A positive result of home isolation is that those normally busy with work or social engagements can spend time with family, he said.
