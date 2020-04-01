A planeload of Taiwanese from China’s Hubei Province who returned to Taiwan on Monday night were place in quarantine in northern Taiwan and were to be tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours.
The passengers were taken by about a dozen tour buses to an undisclosed quarantine venue at about 1am yesterday after being screened at the airport, and would be quarantined for 14 days.
Military personnel disinfected the buses after they dropped off their passengers.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Ministry of National Defense
The 214 Taiwanese, who found themselves stuck in Hubei after it went into lockdown in late January, were on a list of people who require special permission to return to Taiwan, unlike those returning from Europe and the US.
Those on the list are required to return on specially arranged flights, and are then put in quarantine in government-run facilities after arriving in Taiwan.
People arriving from other parts of China or other parts of the world can take regular commercial flights and self-quarantine at home for 14 days after arrival.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Ministry of National Defense
The group that left on Monday night had to make their own way from Hubei to Shanghai Pudong International Airport to catch a special flight operated by China Airlines that left at 8:02pm and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:38pm.
It was the second of two special flights contracted by the Straits Exchange Foundation to bring home Taiwanese stuck in Hubei; the first flight on Sunday brought back 153 Taiwanese.
Many more Taiwanese are still in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, but should be able to leave if restrictions there are lifted on Wednesday next week as scheduled.
