Virus Outbreak: Mask demand keeping Shetou busy

By Yan Hung-chun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A spike in demand for masks has people working around the clock to meet orders, manufacturers in Chiayi County’s Shetou Township (社頭) said.

The town — which is known for sock production — has been inundated with orders and demand has come not only from domestic suppliers, but also from Europe and the US, one manufacturer said.

Orders began to arrive at the end of last month, initially only for the domestic market, they said, adding that they sold three masks for NT$100.

Workers at a mask manufacturer in Chiayi County’s Shetou Township operate sewing machines on Saturday. Photo: Yen Hung-chun, Taipei Times

In the middle of the month, domestic demand slowed, but was replaced by demand from the US and Europe, due to a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections there, they said.

The orders were for disposable and reusable cloth masks, they said.

Hsiao Ming-chi (蕭銘棋), a representative for Footwell Technology Co, which is based in Shetou, on Sunday said that orders from the US and Europe had not stopped since they began.

Each order was for a minimum of 10,000 masks, Hsiao said, adding that 2,000 of the town’s 8,000 sock machines were being used for mask production.

Sock-making machines can be used for sports socks or stockings depending on the number of needles used, he said.

The settings used for sports socks are well-suited for mask production, as they produce tightly woven materials, he said.

“Right now the whole township is scrambling to take more orders and make more money, many of them working through the night. It is a sight unseen for 20 years,” Hsiao said.

The manufacturers are constantly improving their mask designs in accordance with suppliers’ requests, with 10 versions being made, he said.

Some manufacturers focus on materials that are better at filtering, while others focus on comfort or patterns, he said.

Initially manufacturers primarily used bamboo charcoal fiber for its deodorizing properties, but switched to silver fiber, which has the added benefit of antimicrobial properties, he said.

“The production costs go up with silver fiber, but such masks are more well received by international buyers,” Hsiao said.

The surge in overseas orders was unexpected, but has given Taiwan a chance to show off its industrial capabilities, he said.

“This is truly a rare opportunity,” he said.