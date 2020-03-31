A spike in demand for masks has people working around the clock to meet orders, manufacturers in Chiayi County’s Shetou Township (社頭) said.
The town — which is known for sock production — has been inundated with orders and demand has come not only from domestic suppliers, but also from Europe and the US, one manufacturer said.
Orders began to arrive at the end of last month, initially only for the domestic market, they said, adding that they sold three masks for NT$100.
Photo: Yen Hung-chun, Taipei Times
In the middle of the month, domestic demand slowed, but was replaced by demand from the US and Europe, due to a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections there, they said.
The orders were for disposable and reusable cloth masks, they said.
Hsiao Ming-chi (蕭銘棋), a representative for Footwell Technology Co, which is based in Shetou, on Sunday said that orders from the US and Europe had not stopped since they began.
Each order was for a minimum of 10,000 masks, Hsiao said, adding that 2,000 of the town’s 8,000 sock machines were being used for mask production.
Sock-making machines can be used for sports socks or stockings depending on the number of needles used, he said.
The settings used for sports socks are well-suited for mask production, as they produce tightly woven materials, he said.
“Right now the whole township is scrambling to take more orders and make more money, many of them working through the night. It is a sight unseen for 20 years,” Hsiao said.
The manufacturers are constantly improving their mask designs in accordance with suppliers’ requests, with 10 versions being made, he said.
Some manufacturers focus on materials that are better at filtering, while others focus on comfort or patterns, he said.
Initially manufacturers primarily used bamboo charcoal fiber for its deodorizing properties, but switched to silver fiber, which has the added benefit of antimicrobial properties, he said.
“The production costs go up with silver fiber, but such masks are more well received by international buyers,” Hsiao said.
The surge in overseas orders was unexpected, but has given Taiwan a chance to show off its industrial capabilities, he said.
“This is truly a rare opportunity,” he said.
An improvised protective device for use when intubating patients designed by Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇) is being adopted in the Philippines to help doctors there stay safe amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. “We made this acrylic aerosol box for my sister Dra. Frances Legaspi for Antipolo Doctors Hospital. Credits to Dr Lai Hsien-yung for the concept and design,” Anton Legaspi, whose family owns a business that makes customized designs, said on Facebook on Monday. The hospital is in Antipolo, about 25km east of Manila. Legaspi’s post was accompanied by several photographs of the box and a short demonstration video
Nearly 60 percent of Kaohsiung residents polled said that they would vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), think tank Taiwan Brain Trust, which conducted the survey, said yesterday. A petition to recall the mayor is undergoing a second review and if it is passed, a vote is to be held in the latter half of June. Of those polled, 69.7 percent said that they would participate in a vote, while 56 percent said they would still participate if there was a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The data showed that, irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic, Han would likely
FALSE INFORMATION: The report quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner are ‘in prison-like conditions’ A BBC report that quotes Britons’ complaints about quarantine conditions they experienced in Taiwan is not true, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, expressing regret over damage done to the nation’s reputation for competent disease-prevention measures. The BBC report published on Wednesday quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner were quarantined on Wednesday last week and are being kept “in prison-like conditions.” “The room is filthy. She has no hot water and nowhere to wash her clothes,” the mother was quoted as saying, without naming the location of
ODD TIMING: Taiwan has called Chinese drills around the Taiwan Strait provocative and urged Beijing to focus on combating COVID-19 rather than harass its neighbor China yesterday accused the US of playing a dangerous game with its support for Taiwan, after a US warship passed through Taiwan Strait. China has been angered by the administration of US President Donald Trump stepping up support for the nation, such as through more arms sales, US patrols near Taiwan and last month’s visit to Washington by former premier and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德). US Seventh Fleet spokesman Lieutenant Anthony Junco said the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell conducted “a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Wednesday, in line with international law. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US’ commitment