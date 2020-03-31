Police hunting for bank robber who stole NT$800k

SECURITY FOOTAGE: The suspect allegedly stole a taxi from outside a Taipei MRT station and used it as a getaway car before abandoning it, police said

Staff writer, with CNA





Police were yesterday searching for a man who robbed a Bank of Panhsin branch in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) with an assault rifle and got away with NT$800,000.

A security guard at the bank was shot in the leg during the robbery, which took place at about 10:40am, police said.

The suspect, who was wearing a black jacket, a mask and gloves, threatened two female bank clerks and ordered them to put money in a green duffel bag, police said.

Reporters yesterday gather outside a Bank of Panhsin branch in Taipei’s Zhongshan District following an armed robbery at the bank. Photo: CNA

He fled the bank in a taxi that he allegedly stole from outside the MRT Zhishan Station in Shilin District (士林) before the heist, they said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Wenhua Road in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), they added.

The vehicle belonged to a female taxi driver who had reported it missing before the robbery took place, the Taipei Police Department’s Beitou Precinct said.

Police launched an investigation into the robbery and authorities said that they are examining footage recorded by security cameras near where the cab was abandoned as part of efforts to find the suspect.