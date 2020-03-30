Building winds standards set for change

Staff writer, with CNA





The government is to use big data to revise building standards to improve the strength of structures to withstand strong winds.

The nation’s standards on wind resistance of structures are based the Wind Resistance Design Specifications and Commentary of Buildings (建築物耐風設計規範及解說), the Ministry of the Interior’s Architecture and Building Research Institute (ABRI) said on Saturday.

Although the regulation took effect in 2015, it was based on typhoon data compiled before 1991, and did not factor in differentials such as typhoon paths, the uneven spread of weather stations across Taiwan and disparities of wind speeds, the institute said.

The lack of precise information has resulted in difficulties in calculating wind speeds, information that is crucial when designing a structure to withstand wind, it said.