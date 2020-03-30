Ministry to ease rules on migrant construction hires

Staff writer, with CNA





The government is revising regulations to make it easier to hire migrant workers for public construction projects to ease a labor shortage in the construction industry.

The new rules are likely to take effect early next month, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

At present, to be able to hire migrant workers, public works contractors must be working on a project with a total cost of at least NT$10 billion (US$330.73 million), any separate contracts must amount to NT$1 billion and the construction period must be 15 months or longer.

The ministry has agreed to remove the NT$10 billion threshold after an engineering contractors association complained that the restrictions have caused a serious labor shortage.

The association said that some members complained that many public projects in recent years have been for less than NT$10 billion, which meant that many firms could not apply to hire migrant workers.

Changing the rules would allow an additional 1,382 migrant workers to be hired, the Public Construction Commission said.

Official statistics show that the annual number of migrant workers brought into the construction sector from 2001 to 2006 topped 10,000, with the number hitting a record high of 33,300 in 2011, but since 2007, the average number of applications for hiring migrants was less than 10,000, with just 4,100 applications in 2018 and 4,400 last year.

Many major public construction projects were launched from 2001 to 2011, leading to the introduction of a large number of migrant workers, the ministry said.

However, although there has been an increase in public projects in the past few years, they have been smaller ones, so there was a decline in applications, it said.