Virus Outbreak: Doctor warns of stroke risk amid virus measures

IMPORTANCE OF EXERCISE: People who sit for more than six hours straight per day are 19 percent more likely to die early than those who sit for less than three hours

By Wu Liang-yi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A doctor has warned those who are working from home or under quarantine to maintain a healthy level of exercise, as those who are too sedentary are more at risk of having a stroke.

Those with a history of stroke or cardiovascular disease are 25 percent more likely to have a stroke if they do not exercise for extended periods, said Yeh Shou-cheng (葉守正), director of neurology at Cheng Ching Hospital’s Chung Kang Branch.

People who sit for more than six hours straight per day also have a 19 percent greater risk of premature death, compared with those who sit for less than three hours straight daily, he said.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi, front right, and others exercise with dumbbells in New Taipei City on Friday during the filming of a TV program promoting exercise at home to boost the immune system during the spread of COVID-19. Photo: CNA

When people sit for excessively long periods it disrupts blood flow in the legs, and can result in blood clots, he said.

“When you get up and move around after sitting for a while, the body breaks those clots into smaller ones that can cause a stroke when they reach the brain,” Yeh said.

Those at risk of stroke are at greater risk when they first wake up, as their temperatures are lower, and there is a clumping of platelets that occurs when people sleep, he said.

Steroid hormone production is also higher when a person is waking up, which causes an increase in blood pressure and heart rate, he said.

People who are 65 or older are advised to avoid crowded places until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, as they are more at risk of dying if they contract the virus, he said, adding that other conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes would exacerbate that risk.

For those on medication it is imperative to take it as prescribed, he said.

If a stroke does occur, rehabilitation is possible if the person is treated quickly, and the blood clot is dissolved, Yeh said, adding that 40 percent of stroke patients lead a normal life after leaving hospital.

However, exercise is an important part of preventing strokes, he said, adding that some exercises can be done at home such as stretching, resistance training and cardiovascular exercise.

For example, hip rotations, dancing and running on the spot are all exercises a person can do in their living room, he said.