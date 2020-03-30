A doctor has warned those who are working from home or under quarantine to maintain a healthy level of exercise, as those who are too sedentary are more at risk of having a stroke.
Those with a history of stroke or cardiovascular disease are 25 percent more likely to have a stroke if they do not exercise for extended periods, said Yeh Shou-cheng (葉守正), director of neurology at Cheng Ching Hospital’s Chung Kang Branch.
People who sit for more than six hours straight per day also have a 19 percent greater risk of premature death, compared with those who sit for less than three hours straight daily, he said.
Photo: CNA
When people sit for excessively long periods it disrupts blood flow in the legs, and can result in blood clots, he said.
“When you get up and move around after sitting for a while, the body breaks those clots into smaller ones that can cause a stroke when they reach the brain,” Yeh said.
Those at risk of stroke are at greater risk when they first wake up, as their temperatures are lower, and there is a clumping of platelets that occurs when people sleep, he said.
Steroid hormone production is also higher when a person is waking up, which causes an increase in blood pressure and heart rate, he said.
People who are 65 or older are advised to avoid crowded places until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, as they are more at risk of dying if they contract the virus, he said, adding that other conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes would exacerbate that risk.
For those on medication it is imperative to take it as prescribed, he said.
If a stroke does occur, rehabilitation is possible if the person is treated quickly, and the blood clot is dissolved, Yeh said, adding that 40 percent of stroke patients lead a normal life after leaving hospital.
However, exercise is an important part of preventing strokes, he said, adding that some exercises can be done at home such as stretching, resistance training and cardiovascular exercise.
For example, hip rotations, dancing and running on the spot are all exercises a person can do in their living room, he said.
MISINFORMATION: The 100,000 masks given to ally Paraguay were bought in other Latin American nations, not made in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan has not yet reached a point where it can export masks to diplomatic allies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, dismissing as misinformation online reports that it gave away masks to curry favor with a diplomatic ally. “Taiwan provides med-ical aid to diplomatic allies based upon specific circumstances,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that the supplements donated by Taiwan were all purchased locally in allied countries, in accordance with their needs. “The time is not yet ripe” for Taiwan to export medical supplies, such as surgical masks, to diplomatic allies, until
An improvised protective device for use when intubating patients designed by Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇) is being adopted in the Philippines to help doctors there stay safe amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. “We made this acrylic aerosol box for my sister Dra. Frances Legaspi for Antipolo Doctors Hospital. Credits to Dr Lai Hsien-yung for the concept and design,” Anton Legaspi, whose family owns a business that makes customized designs, said on Facebook on Monday. The hospital is in Antipolo, about 25km east of Manila. Legaspi’s post was accompanied by several photographs of the box and a short demonstration video
Nearly 60 percent of Kaohsiung residents polled said that they would vote to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), think tank Taiwan Brain Trust, which conducted the survey, said yesterday. A petition to recall the mayor is undergoing a second review and if it is passed, a vote is to be held in the latter half of June. Of those polled, 69.7 percent said that they would participate in a vote, while 56 percent said they would still participate if there was a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The data showed that, irrespective of the COVID-19 pandemic, Han would likely
FALSE INFORMATION: The report quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner are ‘in prison-like conditions’ A BBC report that quotes Britons’ complaints about quarantine conditions they experienced in Taiwan is not true, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, expressing regret over damage done to the nation’s reputation for competent disease-prevention measures. The BBC report published on Wednesday quoted the mother of a British woman quarantined in Taiwan as saying that her daughter and the daughter’s partner were quarantined on Wednesday last week and are being kept “in prison-like conditions.” “The room is filthy. She has no hot water and nowhere to wash her clothes,” the mother was quoted as saying, without naming the location of