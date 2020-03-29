Police in Taoyuan yesterday arrested a man suspected of murdering an Internet cafe employee after a disagreement over money.
The 35-year-old man, surnamed Su (蘇), allegedly stabbed to death a 19-year-old man, surnamed Liu (劉), after he refused to lend Su money late on Friday night while Liu was on his way to work, police said.
Su, who police described as an “unemployed recluse,” had made the Internet cafe his “home” for nearly five years, police said.
Su’s parents had apparently stopped paying for his Internet use, so he had begun borrowing money from others at the cafe, police said.
The stabbing occurred on Nanfeng Road in Pingjhen District (平鎮), after which Su returned to the cafe to change clothes before turning himself in at the Pingjhen Police Station, officers said.
Residents in the area told police they had seen Su at about 11pm walking in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store on Nanfeng Road and mumbling to himself.
Liu’s sister told police that Su was well-known among staff at the Internet cafe. He spoke quietly and kept to himself, and there was nothing out of the ordinary about him.
She said she found Liu’s body when she went searching for him after he failed to arrive at work on time.
She was confused as to why his wallet and phone were not stolen, she said.
The case has been referred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office, police said.
In other news, a woman sitting in the back seat of a vehicle involved in a car chase died yesterday after she was struck by a shot fired by a police officer.
Police in Taoyuan’s Bade District (八德) began pursuing the vehicle at 11:40pm on Friday after the driver — who had been driving erratically — refused to pull over.
The driver, a man surnamed Wu (吳), had a blood alcohol reading of 0.49 milligrams per liter, police said.
The woman was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 7am yesterday, police said.
Prosecutors are investigating the officer’s use of the firearm.
Police officials said that they are helping the woman’s family.
The weapon was fired after Wu sped up and hit other vehicles in an attempt to escape arrest, officers said.
Wu’s case has been sent to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office with charges of obstructing an officer in discharge of their duties, police said.
Additional reporting by Hsieh Wu-hsiung
ADEQUATE COVERAGE: New Taipei City, which has more than 9,500 people under home quarantine, said it would add another 450 rooms at its disease prevention hotels The Taipei City Government has added a fourth designated disease prevention hotel, allowing people under 14-day home quarantine to isolate themselves from NT$5,000 per day, it said yesterday. The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism launched the first disease prevention hotel on Feb. 21 to accommodate travelers without a place to stay during mandatory home isolation or quarantine, and for people who want to separate themselves from their family members or roommates during quarantine. The department said that as of yesterday, more than 120 travelers have stayed at one of the city’s three disease prevention hotels, and their 178 rooms are nearly
MISINFORMATION: The 100,000 masks given to ally Paraguay were bought in other Latin American nations, not made in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan has not yet reached a point where it can export masks to diplomatic allies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, dismissing as misinformation online reports that it gave away masks to curry favor with a diplomatic ally. “Taiwan provides med-ical aid to diplomatic allies based upon specific circumstances,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that the supplements donated by Taiwan were all purchased locally in allied countries, in accordance with their needs. “The time is not yet ripe” for Taiwan to export medical supplies, such as surgical masks, to diplomatic allies, until
An improvised protective device for use when intubating patients designed by Taiwanese doctor Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇) is being adopted in the Philippines to help doctors there stay safe amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. “We made this acrylic aerosol box for my sister Dra. Frances Legaspi for Antipolo Doctors Hospital. Credits to Dr Lai Hsien-yung for the concept and design,” Anton Legaspi, whose family owns a business that makes customized designs, said on Facebook on Monday. The hospital is in Antipolo, about 25km east of Manila. Legaspi’s post was accompanied by several photographs of the box and a short demonstration video
All state-run columbariums must strictly regulate how many visitors they host during Tomb Sweeping Day on Saturday next week to curb the spread of COVID-19, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said yesterday. Hou asked people to use online worshipping services instead. Electronic “tomb sweeping” systems, which display a virtual altar for people to make offerings and say prayers, can reduce crowd sizes at columbariums, Hou said during a site visit to Shulin Life Memorial Hall (樹林生命紀念館), a columbarium in the city’s Shulin Disrict (樹林). Measures for admission control would be strictly implemented in state-run columbariums, Hou said, pointing to the Shulin