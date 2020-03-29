Court upholds ex-union boss’ sex assault conviction

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The High Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by former Taiwan Federation of Financial Unions deputy director Lai Wan-chih (賴萬枝), upholding a sexual assault conviction against him.

In 2017 the Taoyuan District Court found Lai guilty of sexually assaulting a secretary, sentencing him to three years and two months in prison in the first ruling, which he appealed.

Court documents showed that Lai was part of a federation-organized weekend trip to Nantou County in June 2014.

After dinner and KTV, Lai and others in the group went to the secretary’s room and he remained until they were the only two left, the documents showed.

Testimony against Lai said that he jumped on top of her on the bed, groped her and bit her breasts.

The secretary told investigators that she screamed and demanded that Lai leave, but he remained in the room despite her efforts to push him out.

After more insisting, he eventually left the room, she said.

Witnesses told the court that the woman appeared more reticent the following day. Medical reports said that she had bruises on her breast and genitals, as well as signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lai told the court that no sexual assault had taken place.

The secretary did not report the incident to the police at the time and the following day she continued to interact with people at the event, Lai said.

Thursday’s ruling can be appealed.