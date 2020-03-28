Taiwan is to adopt more stringent measures against COVID-19 from Wednesday next week, ahead of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Thursday.
The new measures would include temperature checks for people entering train and bus stations, airports, highway service areas and post offices, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said.
In cases where an infrared camera detects a temperature of at least 37.5°C or an ear thermometer registers at least 38°C, the person’s temperature would be checked a second time and they would not be permitted to enter the facility if the second reading is also too high, Lin said.
Infrared cameras are be installed in the high-speed rail stations in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying (左營), as well as at 34 Taiwan Railways Administration stations, before the holiday, which begins on Thursday next week and ends on April 5, he said.
Major train stations would step up sanitization and passenger volume control efforts in anticipation of large numbers of people traveling to their hometowns to pay respects to their ancestors, the ministry said.
All high-speed rail stations are to be disinfected every two hours, and only reserved seats would be sold before, during and after the holiday to prevent overcrowding, it said.
From May 1, temperature checks would be extended to all train and bus stations, airports and post offices nationwide, it said.
The Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) allows the government to regulate gatherings and prohibit people with suspected communicable diseases from taking public transportation, or entering or leaving specific places, during an epidemic or to prevent one.
In related news, the Tainan City Government said that an express bus service between the city and Kaohsiung International Airport would be suspended next month due to a significant drop in the number of passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bus service, dubbed the “Tainan Express,” would be suspended indefinitely from Wednesday next week, as nearly 85 percent of all flights arriving and departing from the airport have been canceled due to the pandemic, the Tainan Tourism Bureau said in a news release.
Few people are expected to use the service in the near future, as the central government on Thursday last week barred most foreign nationals from entering Taiwan and requires that all travelers, regardless of nationality, undergo 14-day home quarantine upon arrival, the bureau said.
People who have already booked a ticket for the bus after Wednesday next week would receive a full refund and those who have further questions can call 0800-889-116, it said.
The bureau did not say when the service is expected to resume, only that it would do so when there are more flights.
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed
ADEQUATE COVERAGE: New Taipei City, which has more than 9,500 people under home quarantine, said it would add another 450 rooms at its disease prevention hotels The Taipei City Government has added a fourth designated disease prevention hotel, allowing people under 14-day home quarantine to isolate themselves from NT$5,000 per day, it said yesterday. The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism launched the first disease prevention hotel on Feb. 21 to accommodate travelers without a place to stay during mandatory home isolation or quarantine, and for people who want to separate themselves from their family members or roommates during quarantine. The department said that as of yesterday, more than 120 travelers have stayed at one of the city’s three disease prevention hotels, and their 178 rooms are nearly
MISINFORMATION: The 100,000 masks given to ally Paraguay were bought in other Latin American nations, not made in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan has not yet reached a point where it can export masks to diplomatic allies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, dismissing as misinformation online reports that it gave away masks to curry favor with a diplomatic ally. “Taiwan provides med-ical aid to diplomatic allies based upon specific circumstances,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that the supplements donated by Taiwan were all purchased locally in allied countries, in accordance with their needs. “The time is not yet ripe” for Taiwan to export medical supplies, such as surgical masks, to diplomatic allies, until