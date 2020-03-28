Virus Outbreak: Holiday travel rules to be bolstered

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is to adopt more stringent measures against COVID-19 from Wednesday next week, ahead of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Thursday.

The new measures would include temperature checks for people entering train and bus stations, airports, highway service areas and post offices, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said.

In cases where an infrared camera detects a temperature of at least 37.5°C or an ear thermometer registers at least 38°C, the person’s temperature would be checked a second time and they would not be permitted to enter the facility if the second reading is also too high, Lin said.

Infrared cameras are be installed in the high-speed rail stations in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying (左營), as well as at 34 Taiwan Railways Administration stations, before the holiday, which begins on Thursday next week and ends on April 5, he said.

Major train stations would step up sanitization and passenger volume control efforts in anticipation of large numbers of people traveling to their hometowns to pay respects to their ancestors, the ministry said.

All high-speed rail stations are to be disinfected every two hours, and only reserved seats would be sold before, during and after the holiday to prevent overcrowding, it said.

From May 1, temperature checks would be extended to all train and bus stations, airports and post offices nationwide, it said.

The Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) allows the government to regulate gatherings and prohibit people with suspected communicable diseases from taking public transportation, or entering or leaving specific places, during an epidemic or to prevent one.

In related news, the Tainan City Government said that an express bus service between the city and Kaohsiung International Airport would be suspended next month due to a significant drop in the number of passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bus service, dubbed the “Tainan Express,” would be suspended indefinitely from Wednesday next week, as nearly 85 percent of all flights arriving and departing from the airport have been canceled due to the pandemic, the Tainan Tourism Bureau said in a news release.

Few people are expected to use the service in the near future, as the central government on Thursday last week barred most foreign nationals from entering Taiwan and requires that all travelers, regardless of nationality, undergo 14-day home quarantine upon arrival, the bureau said.

People who have already booked a ticket for the bus after Wednesday next week would receive a full refund and those who have further questions can call 0800-889-116, it said.

The bureau did not say when the service is expected to resume, only that it would do so when there are more flights.