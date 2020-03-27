Transportation industry representatives yesterday urged the government to help negotiate a six-month auto loan deferment for owners of rental cars and tour buses.
The government’s Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) does not cover all businesses, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏), who chairs the KMT Culture and Communications Committee, told a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.
The rental car business has since October last year been affected by a decline in the number of Chinese tourists, said Tu Chin-hung (杜金鈜), who heads a national mutual aid group of rental car owners.
Photo: CNA
The COVID-19 pandemic is another hit to the income of rental car owners, he said, adding that they now have “zero income.”
The virus has also affected the tour bus business, Taichung Bus for Tourists Association head Chang Chih-pen (張治本) said.
Tour buses are expensive, with each bus costing between NT$6 million and NT$8 million (US$197,981 and US$263,974), he said.
A tour bus’ value depreciates by NT$80,000 to NT$100,000 per month, Chang said, adding that the depreciation would cause a company with 10 tour buses to lose about NT$5 million over six months.
Local motor vehicle offices told bus owners at a meeting last week that they needed to provide proof that their loan payments have been deferred to receive interest subsidies from the government, he said.
However, the chances of a deferment being granted at this time are slim, he added.
Chang suggested that the government consider allowing owners to apply for interest subsidies by providing proof that they have a loan.
“Behind every driver is a family,” Wang said.
Separately on Wednesday, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) panned government inadequacies revealed in the special act.
As of the middle of this month, 3,835 people across 109 companies are on unpaid leave, yet the Ministry of Labor’s “recharge and restart project” has only received applications from 16 companies, or 14 percent, TPP caucus whip Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) said.
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed