The Ministry of Education has allocated NT$400 million (US$13.2 million) to help universities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are to be used to support schools that have had to introduce “flexible tuition” and “flexible learning” options for overseas students who are unable to return to their schools in Taiwan, and to help schools purchase disease-prevention supplies, such as masks and thermometers, the ministry said in a statement.
Public and private universities have until April 15 to apply for the program, it added.
Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
About NT$100 million of the funds would come from the government’s special COVID-19 budget, the ministry said.
The Legislative Yuan earlier this month passed a NT$60 billion budget to fund prevention efforts and to provide economic stimulus and relief.
In related news, National Tsing Hua University president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘) on Tuesday said that 20 courses at the university have shifted to distance learning until Tuesday next week after local authorities notified the school that some students and teachers had been in “close contact” with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.
According to the Hsinchu Public Health Bureau, 26 students and teachers had had contact with the person, Hocheng said in a letter to the school community.
More than 900 students at the university are affected by the suspension of on-campus instruction, and they have been asked to self-manage their health and to avoid public places until Tuesday next week, in line with regulations.
If they must go outside, they should wear a mask, he said, adding that the students should maintain detailed records of their temperatures and other activities.
