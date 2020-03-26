Athletes scheduled to compete in the Tokyo Olympics are to continue to receive government resources and training, even though the Games have been postponed until next year, the Sports Administration said yesterday.
The government supports the decision to delay the Games, Sports Administration Director-General Kao Chun-hsung (高俊雄) said, adding that it must have been a difficult decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Organizing committee.
The Sports Administration has created a contingency plan in response to the postponement, Kao said.
First, it would work with the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee to adjust the timetable for selecting the nation’s Olympic delegation, Kao said.
Second, the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee would be responsible for rescheduling athletes’ hotel reservations and changing the schedules of medical and disease-prevention personnel in the nation’s delegation, he said.
The 400 athletes scheduled to compete in Tokyo would continue their training at the National Sports Training Center and other designated facilities, regardless of whether they have qualified yet, he said.
The athletes have mixed feelings on the postponement, he said.
“The athletes who have secured Olympics qualifications had been working to give their best performances in July, and they wondered why they have to wait another year to reach their peak. Those who had not yet qualified feel that they now have more time to prepare themselves for the qualifiers,” he said, adding that their training plans would be adjusted as well.
The agency said it would increase the number of psychological consultations to help athletes deal with their anxiety and frustrations, adding that it would work closely with the Central Epidemic Control Center to ensure that athletes stay healthy while training.
In related news, the National Middle School Athletic Games, the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games and the National Disabled Games have been postponed, Kao said.
For students who need performances at such events to qualify for sports programs at high schools and universities, or for university graduates who need them to become coaches, the Sports Administration is studying ways to ensure their interests are protected, Kao said.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed