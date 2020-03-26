Virus Outbreak: Athletes’ training and funding to continue

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Athletes scheduled to compete in the Tokyo Olympics are to continue to receive government resources and training, even though the Games have been postponed until next year, the Sports Administration said yesterday.

The government supports the decision to delay the Games, Sports Administration Director-General Kao Chun-hsung (高俊雄) said, adding that it must have been a difficult decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Organizing committee.

The Sports Administration has created a contingency plan in response to the postponement, Kao said.

First, it would work with the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee to adjust the timetable for selecting the nation’s Olympic delegation, Kao said.

Second, the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee would be responsible for rescheduling athletes’ hotel reservations and changing the schedules of medical and disease-prevention personnel in the nation’s delegation, he said.

The 400 athletes scheduled to compete in Tokyo would continue their training at the National Sports Training Center and other designated facilities, regardless of whether they have qualified yet, he said.

The athletes have mixed feelings on the postponement, he said.

“The athletes who have secured Olympics qualifications had been working to give their best performances in July, and they wondered why they have to wait another year to reach their peak. Those who had not yet qualified feel that they now have more time to prepare themselves for the qualifiers,” he said, adding that their training plans would be adjusted as well.

The agency said it would increase the number of psychological consultations to help athletes deal with their anxiety and frustrations, adding that it would work closely with the Central Epidemic Control Center to ensure that athletes stay healthy while training.

In related news, the National Middle School Athletic Games, the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games and the National Disabled Games have been postponed, Kao said.

For students who need performances at such events to qualify for sports programs at high schools and universities, or for university graduates who need them to become coaches, the Sports Administration is studying ways to ensure their interests are protected, Kao said.