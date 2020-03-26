CHT, FET 5G business plans approved by NCC

JOINT EFFORT: Taiwan Mobile has been asked to supply supplementary information on its plan, as it has proposed a partnership with Asia Pacific Telecom

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that it has approved 5G business plans submitted by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Far Eastone Telecommunications (FET), which both aim to launch 5G services in the third quarter of this year.

The nation’s five telecoms have all paid for bids they placed in the first 5G spectrum auction, which ended last month, with the proceeds totaling NT$142.19 billion (US$4.69 billion), NCC spokesman Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏) said.

Each telecom is required to submit a business plan for its 5G services, he said.

To conduct a preliminary review of the business plans, the commission said that it has formed an independent committee of 11 experts, whose expertise range from communications technology and consumer protection to accounting and economics.

The results have been submitted to commissioners for a second review, it said.

CHT and FET have indicated in their business plans that they aim to launch 5G services as a non-standalone system, meaning that they are building their 5G networks on the framework of their existing 4G systems, Hsiao said.

They also aim to migrate to all-5G services, or a standalone system, with the time required to reach that stage depending on how fast the technology and market evolve, he said.

Industry observers have forecast that all-5G services would not emerge for three to five years after deployment, he added.

The two telecoms’ business plans show that they aim to develop their services using the 3.5 gigahertz and 28 gigahertz frequency bands; outline their service coverage rate in the next five years; and identify differences between 4G and 5G services fees, as well as data protection measures, the NCC said.

Commissioners are next week scheduled to review the 5G business plan submitted by Taiwan Mobile, which has been asked to supply supplementary information, as it has proposed a partnership with Asia Pacific Telecom, Hsiao said.

The commission has received Taiwan Star’s business plan and is reviewing it, he said.

The telecoms must also submit their plans to ensure information security, which must be approved by the commission before they can secure permits to construct 5G infrastructure, he added.