From April 6, all people entering high-speed rail stations would have their temperature taken by either infrared imaging or forehead thermometers, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said yesterday.
People with a temperature higher than 37.5°C would be asked to return home or seek medical attention, the firm said, adding that they would not be charged processing fees if they seek a refund.
The company said that it has acquired 24 infrared cameras, some of which have been installed at the high-speed rail stations in Taipei, Taoyuan and Taichung, while the rest would soon be deployed in Tainan and Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Station (左營).
People entering high-speed rail stations at which thermal imagers have not yet been installed would have their temperature taken by forehead thermometers, it said.
“We plan to complete the installation of the 24 infrared cameras at all 12 high-speed rail stations by the end of next month, which would greatly enhance our disease prevention capabilities,” the firm said.
The high-speed rail operator on Monday announced that it would cut 41 off-peak train services between Friday and Sunday due to a sharp drop in the number of passengers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
