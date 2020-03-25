The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it is launching an administrative investigation into an employee who allegedly made up a false excuse for paid leave to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, amid Taiwan’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The worker traveled to Dubai from March 1 to March 6 and sought medical attention on Saturday last week, the agency said.
The worker twice tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was sent home for self-health management, it said.
The worker is in charge of inspecting and maintaining railway tracks at night, the agency said, adding that civil servants are not obligated to report overseas travel plans in advance, except for trips to China.
The trip to Dubai was before the Central Epidemic Command Center issued a level 3 “warning” travel advisory for the city, the agency said.
However, local media reported that the worker had applied for paid leave to look after his father and checked “domestic travel” on the application, but traveled to Dubai instead.
The agency said that it has asked the worker to remain at home and that it is investigating whether he intentionally hid his overseas trip or checked the wrong option on the application.
The worker would be given a chance to explain himself, the agency said, adding that its disciplinary committee would consider the results of the investigation before determining whether punishment is merited.
