Ten issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic are to be discussed tomorrow in a meeting between Taipei and New Taipei City, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said, while the Taipei City Government yesterday announced the name of a man who broke a home quarantine order.
After holding Taipei’s 22nd disease prevention task force meeting on Monday afternoon, Huang said that the two cities would discuss 10 main issues related to disease prevention, including their standard operating procedures.
Taipei has many standard operating procedures — including on enhancing disease prevention measures at hotels, designating disaster prevention officers and establishing disease prevention taxis — while New Taipei City has many disease prevention resources, so the two cities could share their practices and support each other, she said.
Photo: CNA
As a large number of people commute between the two cities via the MRT metropolitan rail network, control measures at all MRT stations should be the same, Huang said, adding that as many people reside in one city and work or study in the other, the city governments want to share information about cases so that contact investigations are more comprehensive.
Huang also suggested that the central government should publicize the names of people who have breached home quarantine orders, as imposing fines of up to NT$1 million (US$32,986) has proven to be an insufficient deterrent.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, yesterday said that “publicizing the names of individuals who breach the regulations can be considered if it is beneficial toward preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.”
If local governments keep that principle in mind and try their best to protect personal information, the center would respect their decision, he said.
Huang yesterday publicized the name of a man surnamed Chen (陳) who returned to Taiwan from Beijing on Saturday last week and broke quarantine.
City health officials have been unable to contact Chen, as he listed an unregistered mobile phone number, and no one was at his address in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), she said.
“All Taipei residents who are placed under home isolation or quarantine will receive at least two unannounced spot checks during the [14-day] period,” Huang said.
As of yesterday afternoon, there were 9,212 residents under home quarantine and 470 under home isolation, she said.
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA