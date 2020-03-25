Virus Outbreak: Taipei, New Taipei to discuss procedures

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Ten issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic are to be discussed tomorrow in a meeting between Taipei and New Taipei City, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said, while the Taipei City Government yesterday announced the name of a man who broke a home quarantine order.

After holding Taipei’s 22nd disease prevention task force meeting on Monday afternoon, Huang said that the two cities would discuss 10 main issues related to disease prevention, including their standard operating procedures.

Taipei has many standard operating procedures — including on enhancing disease prevention measures at hotels, designating disaster prevention officers and establishing disease prevention taxis — while New Taipei City has many disease prevention resources, so the two cities could share their practices and support each other, she said.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang yesterday tells reporters that the Taipei City Government has found a hotel that can serve as a “quarantine hotel” and is capable of providing 100 beds. Photo: CNA

As a large number of people commute between the two cities via the MRT metropolitan rail network, control measures at all MRT stations should be the same, Huang said, adding that as many people reside in one city and work or study in the other, the city governments want to share information about cases so that contact investigations are more comprehensive.

Huang also suggested that the central government should publicize the names of people who have breached home quarantine orders, as imposing fines of up to NT$1 million (US$32,986) has proven to be an insufficient deterrent.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, yesterday said that “publicizing the names of individuals who breach the regulations can be considered if it is beneficial toward preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.”

If local governments keep that principle in mind and try their best to protect personal information, the center would respect their decision, he said.

Huang yesterday publicized the name of a man surnamed Chen (陳) who returned to Taiwan from Beijing on Saturday last week and broke quarantine.

City health officials have been unable to contact Chen, as he listed an unregistered mobile phone number, and no one was at his address in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), she said.

“All Taipei residents who are placed under home isolation or quarantine will receive at least two unannounced spot checks during the [14-day] period,” Huang said.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 9,212 residents under home quarantine and 470 under home isolation, she said.