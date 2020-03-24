A National Policy Foundation forum yesterday called for more extensive stimulus and relief measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and help those affected by the pandemic.
The meeting by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated think tank was attended by experts, KMT lawmakers, and representatives from the 15 KMT-controlled cities and counties.
With the introduction and passage in the Legislative Yuan of policies and bills related to the pandemic, the party and the 15 cities and counties should coordinate their responses toward different issues, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said as he opened the discussion.
Photo: CNA
The “highlight” of the government’s stimulus and relief package is a series of “stimulus vouchers,” for which a budget of NT$2.3 billion (US$75.65 million) has been set aside, foundation consultant Shih Wei-chuan (施威全) said.
However, people should not be required to stay at a hotel to receive the vouchers, he said, adding that city and county governments should be allowed to assign the channels through which the vouchers are distributed.
Local governments should also be given the authority to decide the shops or venues — on top of the ones chosen by the central government — where the vouchers can be used, he said, citing differences in spending patterns across different cities and counties.
A fear of going outside and being exposed to the virus might prevent people from using the stimulus vouchers, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Yeh Kuang-shih (葉匡時) said.
Relief efforts should instead focus on ensuring that businesses do not lack funds to pay workers to avoid unemployment, he said.
Compared with South Korea, Singapore, the UK and the US, the scale of Taiwan’s stimulus and relief program is “very small,” Shih said.
While South Korea’s economy is only 2.8 times that of Taiwan’s, it has pledged more than 10 times as much in relief funds as Taiwan, Soochow University School of Big Data Management professor Chu Yun-peng (朱雲鵬) said.
The government should provide special support to businesses that do not lay off staff, despite being affected by the outbreak, he said.
Chu also suggested that the government set up dedicated hotlines that businesses can call to inquire about the government’s stimulus and relief measures.
April 15 would be a “very important date,” he said, adding that it is the day the Executive Yuan is expected to submit a report on the progress, execution and reception of its NT$60 billion coronavirus budget to the Legislative Yuan.
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
ONE ATOM THICK: A team synthesized boron nitride on a wafer and showed its efficiency in improving the performance of transistors made of 2D semiconductors A breakthrough in the manufacturing of insulation and semiconductor materials is expected to keep the nation at the forefront of IC chip fabrication, a team of researchers from National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said yesterday. The team was led by NCTU electron physics professor Chang Wen-hao (張文豪) and TSMC technology director Li Lain-jong (李連忠), previously a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences. The semiconductor industry has almost reached the limit of how small transistors can be, prompting researchers to search for new materials and fabrication methods, Chang told a news conference
SILVER LINING: The government’s response has created an opportunity to show the world what it is missing by excluding the nation from the WHO, Charles Chen said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that he would ask government officials to assess the possibility of holding an online conference with international disease prevention experts to pass on the nation’s methods for containing COVID-19. Su made the remark when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) whether Taiwan — which last month participated remotely in a WHO forum on critical research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — could convene an online conference on ways to contain the novel coronavirus. As Taiwan has been the most successful nation in limiting the spread of the virus, the
‘ANCIENT SPECIES’: As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger, said Wu Chung-hsin, a professor at National Taiwan Normal University Bats have biological mechanisms that can boost their immune systems to combat viruses, an academic says. “There are many mechanisms in a bat’s body to fight viruses,” Wu Chung-hsin (吳忠信), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s School of Life Science, told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “In the end, [bats] and viruses can coexist peacefully.” Bats are an “ancient species” that can repair their DNA and regulate their body temperature, Wu said. “When the viral load inside their body is high, they can increase their body temperature,” Wu said. As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger. In a six-week study