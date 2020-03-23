The Judicial Yuan president should more strictly supervise Hsinchu District Court Chief Judge Chou Yan-ping (周煙平) for forcing a female office assistant to drink three glasses of beer as punishment for being late for a luncheon, the Control Yuan said in a news release on Saturday.
The incident happened at one of the court’s year-end luncheons last year, when the assistant arrived at the venue late due to a medical appointment, the Control Yuan said.
A senior colleague filled a glass of beer following Chou’s request, even though the assistant said she had not eaten anything and hoped to sing to entertain people as an alternative, it said.
However, the assistant eventually drank three glasses of beer under pressure, it said.
Chou’s action was inappropriate, as he did not consider the different position of power between himself and the assistant or show respect for the assistant’s wishes, the Control Yuan said.
Chou is also responsible for failing in his supervisory role regarding a case involving Hsinchu District Court judge Wu Chen-fu (吳振富), who was suspended on Jan. 23 and impeached on March 3 for alleged misconduct in the workplace, it said.
Wu allegedly ordered a female assistant on four occasions to give him a massage and required three other assistants, all women, to run personal errands for him, such as planning the itinerary of his personal trip to Hong Kong and making afternoon tea reservations, the Control Yuan said.
An investigation has found that Wu also verbally bullied several junior judges, it added.
During the investigation, Wu approached his assistants to make sure their accounts of the incident matched his, causing them to fear that the investigation would be unfair and tainting judicial credibility, the Control Yuan said.
However, Chou, who supervises Wu, knew nothing of Wu’s behavior until the Judicial Yuan’s Government Ethics Department informed him of it in June last year, prompting Control Yuan members to suspect that he had been negligent and demand that Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) enforce stricter supervision.
The Control Yuan hopes to create gender-friendly workplaces by bolstering the notion of gender equality among judges, administrative heads and employees, it said.
Government agencies have to take responsibility and establish gender-friendly systems in the workplace, it added.
