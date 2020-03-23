Government guidelines that allow drug offenders to undergo addiction treatment for deferred prosecution need to be reviewed, the Control Yuan said, citing a surge in the number of people undergoing treatment.
It asked the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to review the Executive Yuan’s New Generation Anti-Drug Strategy Action Guidelines.
According to the guidelines, the Ministry of Justice is to treat drug offenders as “patient prisoners,” and increase every year the percentage of Class 1 and Class 2 drug users who are allowed to undergo drug addiction treatment for deferred prosecution — from 11 percent in 2016 to 15 percent in 2017 and 20 percent this year — Control Yuan members Lin Ya-feng (林雅鋒), Liu Te-hsun (劉德勳) and Yang Fang-wan (楊芳婉) said.
Compared with sentencing, observed rehabilitation and compulsory rehabilitation, drug addiction treatment can allow the defendants to recover and receive treatment in the community, Lin said.
If a defendant fails to complete treatment, deferred prosecution would be revoked, she said.
However, the number of people treated for drug addiction has surged, leading to capacity shortages at medical institutions, she said.
Furthermore, the Protection of Children and Youth Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) does not designate children whose parents are undergoing drug addiction treatment as people who should be visited by social workers, Lin said.
Government agencies should discuss having prosecutors send social workers to check up on such children, she added.
A mechanism for reporting child abuse and referring such cases to local social affairs authorities should also be set up to allow early intervention and provide a better social support system, Lin said.
Medical institutions should evaluate whether a defendant has a medical need for drug addiction treatment, she said.
Current assessment tools and inspection mechanisms are inadequate, she added.
There are also no assessment tools based on scientific evidence to determine whether a defendant should be subject to drug addiction treatment, observed rehabilitation or compulsory rehabilitation, Lin said.
When handling cases of drug use, juvenile courts should consult a medical institution or other relevant institution before reaching a decision on the best way to handle the case, to help children overcome their addiction and return to a drug-free life, she said.
ONE ATOM THICK: A team synthesized boron nitride on a wafer and showed its efficiency in improving the performance of transistors made of 2D semiconductors A breakthrough in the manufacturing of insulation and semiconductor materials is expected to keep the nation at the forefront of IC chip fabrication, a team of researchers from National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said yesterday. The team was led by NCTU electron physics professor Chang Wen-hao (張文豪) and TSMC technology director Li Lain-jong (李連忠), previously a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences. The semiconductor industry has almost reached the limit of how small transistors can be, prompting researchers to search for new materials and fabrication methods, Chang told a news conference
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
SILVER LINING: The government’s response has created an opportunity to show the world what it is missing by excluding the nation from the WHO, Charles Chen said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that he would ask government officials to assess the possibility of holding an online conference with international disease prevention experts to pass on the nation’s methods for containing COVID-19. Su made the remark when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) whether Taiwan — which last month participated remotely in a WHO forum on critical research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — could convene an online conference on ways to contain the novel coronavirus. As Taiwan has been the most successful nation in limiting the spread of the virus, the
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), yesterday in a letter to TPP members shared his thoughts following an alleged extramarital affair involving two party members. The party on Wednesday expelled Taipei Culture Foundation deputy chief executive Chang Yi-san (張益贍), who was allegedly having an extramarital affair with TPP caucus assistant Tsai Yi-fang (蔡宜芳). The party in a statement said that Chang was expelled because it had evidence of him discussing “negative campaign strategies” with a representative of another political party “without the authorization of the TPP.” Chang in a separate statement said that he would resign