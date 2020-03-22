The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would be putting the decision on whether to enforce annual fundraising quotas for party members in civil servant positions to a vote at its National Congress to resolve the party’s lack of finances, a source said.
If the motion is passed at the National Congress, the party would be able to enforce the 2016 party resolution as far back as January this year, the source said.
The party’s main sources of finance have mostly been frozen by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee.
The party in 2016 passed a resolution mandating that the chairperson would have to raise NT$10 million (US$330,011), while vice chairpersons would have to raise NT$10 million in total.
Mayors of special municipalities would need to meet a quota of NT$2 million each; Central Standing Committee members, special municipality council speakers, city mayors and county commissioners would have a quota of NT$1 million; and legislators, municipality council deputy speakers, speakers for city and county councils, as well as local party chapter directors would have a quota of NT$500,000, the resolution says.
Legislators-at-large have to turn in NT$100,000 per year and raise NT$300,000 in funding, it says.
Should the motion pass, members who have not met their annual quota would have all benefits and powers as party members suspended by the party’s Central Evaluation and Discipline Committee until they meet their quota, the source said.
All quotas in fiscal 2019 that are yet unpaid would be wiped clean, the source said.
The party had been unable to enforce the resolution, with only the most recent legislators and Central Standing Committee members signing an accord stating that they would abide by the resolution.
As for any unfairness to those who have met their quotas since 2016, the source said that such things could not be helped, but added: “These members truly hold the party close to their hearts.”
While most KMT members participating in last year’s nine-in-one local elections had not signed an agreement to abide by the 2016 resolution, once the National Congress votes for the resolution’s passage, all party members would have to abide by the decision, the source said.
The party had achieved 70 percent of its fundraising quota for fiscal 2019 for party members working in the central government, while fundraising from those in local government had remained abysmal, they said.
The KMT said that its Reform Affairs Committee would discuss the quotas and that it hopes to arrive at a satisfactory amount for all involved.
